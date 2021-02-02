Covid-19 protocol: FG may suspend flights from UAE, the Netherlands

The Federal Government has threatened to suspend flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands due to the new Covid-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming international passengers.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Musa Nuhu, at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 media briefing on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.

Nuhu said that both countries recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out PCR tests four hours before departing the country.

What the Director-General of NCAA is saying

Nuhu in his statement said, “In addition to the requirements are a requirement for PCR test before passengers depart from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board.

“For us, passengers do the test 72 hours before departure and then the PCR test and the PTF recognizes the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done. If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria.”

While pointing out that these countries and airlines could not determine for Nigeria, who to approve or how these tests should be done, the NCAA boss said the government would be discussing with the airlines and countries involved.

He further explained, “This will enable the PTF to have a clear and transparent process on determining who will do these tests based on the requirement for accreditation by NCDC, National Laboratory Council, Lagos State Government for Lagos airport and FCT for Abuja airport.”

What you should know