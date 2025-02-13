The Netherlands’ Single Permit (GVVA), which lets non-EU nationals live and work in the country, has seen notable changes in 2025.

These updates include higher income requirements, increased application fees, and faster processing times.

The GVVA is still in place for 2025, but applicants need to understand the new rules. Non-EU nationals must now meet new eligibility criteria to apply, but employers can still sponsor workers under the permit.

These changes also include a revised list of eligible jobs and a simplified application process.

Income requirements for GVVA applicants in 2025

The minimum income thresholds for GVVA applicants have increased in 2025. Highly skilled migrants over 30 years old are now required to earn a minimum of €5,688 per month, while those under 30 must earn €4,171, DAAD Scholarship informs.

Recent graduates and those in an orientation year will need to meet a salary of €2,989. The requirements for EU Blue Card holders remain the same, at €5,688, with a reduced threshold of €4,551 for certain Blue Card categories.

Following these income changes, the processing fees for GVVA applications have also risen. The application fee for the GVVA itself is now set at €405, while the fees for dependent spouses or partners have increased to €243.

Children under 18 years old will require a fee of €81 to apply. These increases reflect the rising costs of processing applications.

GVVA processing times and transparency improvements

Details inform that for the processing time for GVVA applications, applicants can expect processing times ranging from 5 weeks to 90 days, depending on the employer and job category. This, as stated, allows for faster decision-making on work and residence permits.

Eligible occupations under the GVVA

A variety of job sectors remain eligible for GVVA sponsorship in 2025. Notable fields include

Technology and Engineering

Healthcare

Education and research

Hospitality and culinary arts

Creative industries

Professional sports,

Religious leadership.

Some specific occupations in demand are software developers, nurses, university lecturers, Asian cuisine chefs, and professional athletes.

Eligibility criteria for the GVVA in 2025

To qualify for the GVVA in 2025, applicants must meet certain conditions. These include;

Securing a job offer from a recognized Dutch employer

Meeting the updated salary thresholds

Passing a labour market test to prove that no suitable EU/EEA candidates are available

Applicants must also have a valid passport, health insurance, and a clean criminal record.

The Dutch employer is responsible for submitting the application on behalf of the applicant.

Finding jobs with GVVA sponsorship

Job seekers interested in applying for the GVVA should look for opportunities on some of these platforms, DAAD informs; The EURES portal, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and company websites such as Shell, Philips, Unilever, KLM, and ING are all useful resources for finding employers offering GVVA sponsorship.

Recruitment agencies, such as Randstad and Undutchables, also assist foreign workers in securing these positions.

Steps to apply for the GVVA

The process of applying for a GVVA starts with the:

Dutch employer submitting an application to the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND).

The UWV (Employee Insurance Agency) then verifies if there are any suitable candidates from the EU/EEA for the position.

If the application is approved, the IND issues the GVVA, and the applicant can collect their residence card after arriving in the Netherlands.

You can apply here:https://ind.nl/en/residence-permits/work/single-permit-gvva

Further information on the application process can be found on the official IND website.