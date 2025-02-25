The Dutch State Jobs Agency (UWV) issued over 20,000 work permits to non-EU workers and work-experience students in 2024, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year.

This rise follows the ongoing demand for foreign labour, a trend expected to continue into 2025.

According to figures from UWV, as cited by Dutch News, a significant rise in the number of refugees obtaining work permits was also observed, with 9,281 permits granted to asylum seekers without a residency permit.

This represents a fourfold increase compared to 2023, reports inform.

According to reports, these figures do not include permits issued for highly-skilled migrants. These permits are processed by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) and require the individual to work for at least three months.

Council of State ruling expands work rights for refugees

Until the end of 2024, asylum seekers without a residency permit could only work up to 24 weeks per year.

However, reports inform that a recent ruling from the Council of State now allows these asylum seekers to work throughout the year, provided they have a BSN number and their employer secures a work permit.

Most of the refugees who have been granted work permits are employed through job agencies and mainly work in sectors such as hospitality and cleaning.

Demand for foreign labour remains high

The rise in work permits is tied to the ongoing tight labour market in the Netherlands. A labour market specialist, Leonie Treur, explained that there are no signs of a change in the near future.

“There are no signs that this will change in the coming years. That means the demand for foreign labour will remain high,” she said.

The demand for foreign workers has been a critical issue as employers struggle with staffing shortages. The Dutch government has acknowledged the labour gaps, leading to increased reliance on foreign workers to fill positions.

Decline in highly-skilled migrant visa applications

While the number of work permits for non-EU workers has increased, the number of highly skilled migrant visa applications has also seen a decrease. According to figures from the IND, there were 33,000 applications in 2022, but that number fell to 26,000 in 2023 and 21,700 in 2024.

Reports inform that the decline in highly-skilled migrant visa applications comes as the right-wing Dutch government has proposed measures to reduce the number of people coming to the Netherlands to work and study. Despite this, companies continue to express concerns about the shortage of skilled workers.

Expat centres report decline in new arrivals

Local authorities (expat centres), that assist foreign nationals with their paperwork have also seen a downturn in the number of new arrivals. Some expat centres have reported a decrease of up to 30% in the number of people seeking help with their documentation.

This shows broader trends in the foreign workforce as the country faces challenges with both the supply and demand for skilled workers.

These shifts in the labour market highlight the ongoing reliance on foreign workers, particularly refugees and workers from outside the EU, to meet the Netherlands’ labour demands.