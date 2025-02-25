The All-Share Index concluded the trading session on February 25, 2025, in negative territory, experiencing a decline of 345.19 points to settle at 107,781.78.

This decrease translates to a 0.32% drop from the previous day’s level of 108,126.97, marking a slip below the significant 108,000 threshold.

In contrast to the index’s downturn, market volume saw a modest increase, rising by 1.4% from 357 million to 362 million shares traded.

However, market capitalization witnessed a decline, falling to N67.1 trillion from the previous N67.3 trillion, as the index remained close to the N67 trillion market cap level.

Examining individual stock performances, SMURFIT and NGXGROUP stood out with impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

On the flip side, HONYFLOUR and MORISON encountered significant setbacks, declining by 10.00% and 9.97%. Notably, ACCESSCORP and JAIZBANK emerged as key players in the day’s trading activities, greatly influencing overall turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 107,781.78 points

Previous ASI: 108,126.97 points

Day Change: -0.32%

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.72%

Volume Traded: 362 million shares

Market Cap: N67.1 trillion Top 5 gainers SMURFIT: up 10.00% to N0.33

NGXGROUP: up 9.97% to N32.00

REDSTAREX: up 9.57% to N7.33

ABCTRANS: up 8.13% to N1.33

NPFMCRFBK: up 5.14% to N1.84 Top 5 losers HONYFLOUR: down 10.00% to N11.25

MORISON: down 9.97% to N3.25

UPL: down 9.90% to N4.55

INTENEGINS: down 9.75% to N2.13

OANDO: down 9.72% to N52.00

Trading volume

The daily trading volume experienced a slight increase of 1.4%, rising from 357 million shares the previous day to 362 million shares.

ACCESSCORP led the trading leaderboard with an impressive 36.8 million shares exchanged, closely followed by JAIZBANK, which recorded 23 million shares.

ZENITHBANK claimed third place with 18.4 million shares traded, while MANSARD and GUINNESS made substantial contributions of 17 million and 14.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL emerged as the frontrunner, facilitating transactions worth N1.5 billion.

GUINNESS also played a significant role, contributing N1.1 billion to the day’s total.

ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK added N945.5 million and N884.1 million, respectively, while GTCO rounded out the trading figures with N728 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO fell by 9.72%, followed by WAPCO and ARADEL, which declined by 0.13% and 0.12%, respectively.

For the FUGAZ category, only FBNH gained by 0.17%.

ZENITHBANK, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and UBA slipped by 0.83%, 0.79%, 0.58%, and 0.54%, respectively.

Market Outlook: Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index is in a long-term bullish trend. When a pullback occurs due to consecutive declines, it may offer investors the opportunity to buy at lower prices.

If the index is not perceived as overbought, a pullback could set the stage for a sustained upward rally.