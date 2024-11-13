The number of international students enrolling at Dutch universities and colleges has experienced a sharp decline this year, according to recent data.

This marks a notable shift in trends, with some institutions seeing significant reductions in applications, particularly from non-European students.

The latest figures, provided by the Dutch News, show a substantial decrease in international student applications across the country.

Amsterdam’s VU University reports a 23% drop in applications from foreign students, while Groningen University has seen a 14% decline from students within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Applications for bachelor’s degree programs from non-EEA students have fallen by 9%, with EU students, who pay the same tuition fees as Dutch students, seeing a 6% reduction in applications. In addition, Dutch universities of applied Sciences (HBO) have experienced an 8% drop in EU student applications and a 7% decrease from non-EEA students, reports reveal.

Government plans to reduce foreign student numbers

Reports suggest that the sharp decline in international student enrollment comes as the new Dutch government moves to reduce the number of foreign students in the country.

The right-wing coalition, which recently assumed office, aims to lower costs and make Dutch the main language in higher education.

Education Minister Eppo Bruins has proposed limiting the number of bachelor’s degree programs taught entirely in English.

The new rules would require one-third of classes in most bachelor’s programs to be taught in Dutch. Courses offered only in English would need approval from a special committee. The government believes these changes could save the country up to €300 million each year.

Universities warn of negative impact

Dutch universities have voiced concerns over the government’s plans, arguing that reducing the number of international students could harm both higher education and the country’s global academic standing.

Dutch News relates that the chairman of the Universities Association (UNL), Caspar van den Berg, stated that the policy risks damaging the future of certain programs, which could ultimately affect Dutch students as well.

“Everyone knows we need all the talent we can get and our neighbouring countries are going after international talent for research and innovation in a big way,” he said. “The Dutch cabinet is doing the opposite: slamming on the brakes and piling cuts on top of that.”

Declining global rankings raise concerns

This policy change comes as Dutch universities have dropped in global rankings. Reports inform that in October, the Times Higher Education rankings showed that none of the 13 Dutch universities are in the top 50. This decline has raised concerns about the country’s ability to stay competitive in attracting international students and researchers.

Looking ahead: what’s next for international students in the Netherlands

Although early figures show a decline, it is unclear what the full impact of the new government policies will be, Dutch News informs.

With stricter language rules and fewer English-taught programs, international students may look for opportunities in other countries. Universities may also struggle to maintain the diversity and global connections that have been key to Dutch higher education.