Luxembourg has released its 2025 list of 22 high-demand occupations open to foreign workers, targeting professionals from outside the EU/EEA to fill critical labour shortages.

The updated list, officially released in the Journal Officiel du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg, highlights job positions where the local workforce is unable to meet the demand from employers.

These occupations are now eligible for simplified and accelerated recruitment procedures, making it easier for third-country nationals to be employed by Luxembourg-based companies.

Full list of 22 high-demand occupations for 2025

Below is the complete list of professions identified in the 2025 high-shortage occupations list:

Aircraft Maintenance (I1602) – Aircraft mechanic, Aircraft technician

Banking Credits and Risk Analysis (C1202) – Banking credit and risk analyst, Know Your Customer (KYC) analyst, Banking commitment manager, Banking risk manager

Banking Customer Management (C1206) – Bank customer service representative, Professional bank customer service representative

Financial Markets Front Office (C1301) – Currency trader, UCITS fund manager, Trading room trader

Industrial Mechanical Maintenance (I1310) – Industrial maintenance mechanic

Bodywork Repair (I1606) – Bodybuilder, Heavy goods vehicle bodybuilder, Body shop manager, Body painter

General Nursing (J1506) – Hospital service nurse, General care nurse, Home care nurse, Psychiatric nurse, Geriatric nurse, Sample collection nurse, Private nurse, Home hospitalization nurse

Hygiene and Patient Comfort Care (J1501) – Nursing assistant, Home nursing assistant, Geriatric nursing assistant, Childcare nursing assistant, Hospital nursing assistant

Social Work (K1201) – Social worker, Work social worker, Social action service coordinator

Early Childhood Education (K1202) – Early childhood educator, Head of multi-reception early childhood structure

Socio-Educational Intervention (K1207) – Socio-educational educator, Specialized educator, Student socio-educational educator

Defense and Legal Advice (K1903) – Lawyer, Tax advisor, Tax specialist, Legal expert, Insurance lawyer, Banking lawyer, Legal department manager

Financial Analysis and Engineering (M1201) – Financial analyst, Financial economist, Risk manager – financial risks

Accounting and Financial Audit & Control (M1202) – Internal auditor, Chartered accountant, Auditor

Accounting (M1203) – Accountant, Collective Investment Organization accountant, Specialized accountant, Payroll manager

Management Control (M1204) – Management controller, Management control manager

Business Organization and Consulting (M1402) – Organizational assistant, Organizational project manager, CSR manager, Quality services manager

Information Systems Administration (M1801) – Database administrator, Server administrator, Network administrator, IT security administrator, IT system administrator

Information Systems Expertise and Support (M1802) – Software code vulnerability analyst, Cloud architect, Information systems architect, Penetration testing expert, IT security manager, IT methods engineer

Computer Studies and Development (M1805) – Full-stack developer, Business Intelligence analyst, Web developer, IT tester, Application integrator, Mobile web developer, Big Data developer, IT project manager, TMA project manager, ERP software parameterizer

Rail Network Circulation (N4401) – Rail network traffic agent, Station master, Signalman, Traffic technician, Rail operations transport agent

Industrial R&D and Engineering (H1206) – Mechanical engineer, Aerospace engineer, Automation engineer, Biotech engineer, Chemical engineer, Electronics engineer, Materials engineer, Research project manager, Nanotech engineer, Electrical engineer, Thermodynamics engineer, Packaging engineer, Renewable energy R&D engineer

Occupations removed from the 2024 shortage list

While new jobs were added, some professions no longer qualify as in high shortage and have been excluded from the 2025 edition. These removals follow a reassessment by ADEM, Luxembourg’s National Employment Agency, which reported a better alignment between job seekers and vacancies in the affected fields.

Financial Market Management (C1302)

Roofing Installation (F1610)

Production Engineering (H2502)

Operational Equipment Maintenance (I1304)

Psychology (K1104)

HR Development (M1502)

IT Systems Consulting (M1806)

What foreign professionals should know

The inclusion of a profession on Luxembourg’s shortage list offers several advantages to skilled foreign workers seeking employment in the country.

One major benefit is the expedited issuance of labor certificates, which are typically delivered within five working days.

Additionally, work visa applications undergo a simplified approval process, making it easier and faster for foreign professionals to secure the necessary documentation.

Employers also stand to gain from these streamlined processes. With the support of the National Employment Agency (ADEM), recruitment becomes more efficient, increasing the chances of filling critical roles. Foreign applicants in these in-demand professions are more likely to receive interview invitations and job offers due to the high demand for their skills.

Furthermore, employers can apply for a foreign labor certificate at any time during the validity of a job listing, whether when posting a vacancy with ADEM or afterward.