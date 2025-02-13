Raising funds as a startup in Nigeria is no small feat, but understanding the right strategies can make all the difference. On this episode of Everyday Money Matters, we break down the funding landscape for Nigerian startups—covering investor expectations, grant opportunities, and alternative financing options. Whether you’re bootstrapping or seeking venture capital, this conversation provides insights you can’t afford to miss.

