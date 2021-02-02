Cryptocurrency
XRP suffers biggest daily percentage loss since December 23, 2020
XRP traded at $0.3816 during the second trading session of the week, down 30.91% for the day.
XRP bulls seem to be out of gas, amid the bullish trend prevailing relatively in the crypto market.
- Such a price plunge pushed the fourth most valuable crypto down to around $17.2 billion or 1.71% of the total crypto market value. At its highest price level of XRP, its valuation was worth around $31.6 billion.
- XRP is currently trading at around $0.34132 to $0.39409 for the day.
- Over the week, XRP saw its value surging by 40.31%. The volume of XRP traded for the day, to the time of writing this report stood at $35.6 Billion or 22.28% of the total volume of all cryptos.
What this means: The crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
Recall, XRP had earlier surpassed its arch-rival, Polkadot, amid strong buying pressure from an army of relatively young traders on Reddit.
What you should know: XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Bitcoin posts highest monthly transfers ever
More than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving Bitcoin – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history.
With strong buying pressure sighted at the flagship crypto market the number of large entities, crypto traders, and retail owners, have increased sporadically.
Data retrieved from Glassnode an advanced crypto analytic firm revealed In January 2021, more than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving $BTC – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history to date Chart with an upwards trend.
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses that were active in the network either as a sender or receiver. Only addresses that were active in successful transactions are counted.
#Bitcoin network activity at ATH.
At the time of drafting this report, the flagship crypto asset traded at $33,928.72 with a daily trading volume of $61.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.98% for the day. Bitcoin now has a market value of about $631.6 billion.
What you should know: Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $42,000 resistance sighted last month, The most popular crypto asset had stayed within the price range of $30,000-$38,000 for some time now.
- It’s important to note that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
- Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
- Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers meaning though Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
The momentum in the BTC market has been gaining steady pace since a report released by America’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase, showed Bitcoin as a store of value asset.
“Though the [bitcoin] bubble collapsed as dramatically as it inflated, bitcoin has rarely traded below the cost of production, including the very disorderly conditions that prevailed in March,” said JP Morgan experts in a report led by the head of U.S. interest rate derivatives strategy, Joshua Younger and cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
Investors are growingly hoarding Bitcoin
Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,348,226.622 BTC.
The recent high buying pressure in the world’s most popular crypto asset by some leading financial brands and many retail investors has given some traders and investors incentives to start hoarding Bitcoins.
Taking a critical look at the number of bitcoins at crypto exchanges via Glassnode analytics, Nairametrics found out that the balance of bitcoin on exchanges just reached a 2 year low, despite Bitcoin’s recent prices relatively gaining significant value since the third halving, meaning a growing number of investors are unwilling to sell their ‘digital gold’ assets.
- Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,348,226.622 BTC
- The previous 2-year low of 2,349,268.661 BTC was observed on 02 January 2021
Metric Description: The total amount of coins held on exchange addresses. Note that exchange metrics are based on our labeled data of exchange addresses that we constantly keep updating, as well as data science techniques and statistical information that changes over time.
Therefore these metrics are mutable – the data is stable, but especially most recent data points are subject to slight fluctuations as time progresses.
What this means: The world’s most intelligent investors are buying into Bitcoins at record levels for wealth preservation amid an era of significant quantitative easing by global central banks.
Tyler Winklevoss had earlier expressed why the inflationary properties of fiat currencies had led a mass exodus of investors from fiat currencies into the crypto market;
“That’s why so many investors have fled to bitcoin … because it’s unclear how the greenback gets off this track of unprecedented quantitative easing programs from the U.S Federal Reserve and what it’s actually going to be worth in the future if anything at all,” Winklevoss said.
Visa might add Bitcoin to its payment network
Visa recently disclosed that in order to make Bitcoin, other crypto-assets safer, useful, and applicable, Visa might add them to the company’s payments network
Visa’s Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly, recently disclosed that in order to make Bitcoin and other crypto-assets safer, useful, and applicable, Visa might add them to the company’s payments network.
During Visa’s fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the CEO of Visa described crypto assets like bitcoin as “digital gold” which are “not used as a form of payment in a significant way at this point.”
“Our strategy here is to work with wallets and exchanges to enable users to purchase these currencies using their Visa credentials or to cash out onto our Visa credential to make a fiat purchase at any of the 70 million merchants where Visa is accepted globally,” Kelly said.
The payments executive also said stablecoins could be used for “global commerce” and that “digital currencies running on public blockchains as additional networks just like RTP or ACH networks.”
Al Kelly added:
“Today, 35 of the leading digital currency platforms and wallets have already chosen to issue Visa, including coin-based Crypto.com, BlockFi, Fold, and BitPanda. These wallet relationships represent the potential for more than 50 million Visa credentials.
“The next leading network has a fraction of that. And it goes without saying, to the extent a specific digital currency becomes a recognized means of exchange, there’s no reason why we cannot add it to our network, which already supports over 160 currencies today.”
Recall many months ago, Visa disclosed that it had been working closely with licensed and regulated digital currency platforms like Coinbase to provide a bridge between digital currencies and its existing global network of 61 million merchants.
- In addition, Visa applied for a patent for a digital currency on a blockchain using possibly the ETH protocol, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
- The multinational payment juggernaut could have just sealed its position as the major global partner in the shift to monetary digitalization that is bound to happen very soon.
Around the world, more than 25 digital currency wallets have already been linked to Visa, giving users an easy way to spend from their crypto balance using a Visa debit card.