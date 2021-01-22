Business
CBN has disbursed N14.35 billion to DisCos for meter procurement – FG
The Federal Government has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.
“According to the CBN, the facility disbursed is a loan that must be repaid by the DisCos on the basis of the previously agreed amortisation schedule. The repayment is to be deducted from payments made by consumers into the DisCos accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs),” the Federal Government added.
The maximum tenor of the facility is 10 years but not exceeding 2030, while the moratorium on the principal amount is for a period not exceeding 24 months from the date of loan disbursement.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that President Muhammadu Buhari had moved to make funding available for DisCos immediately, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, of the Mass Meter Programme.
- The Ministry of Power said that the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government was paying off as one of the most ambitious packages in history.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that one million meter units were earmarked for the initial phase of the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) with Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) topping the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units (10.7%). Others were IBEDC with 103,997 units (10.4%), AEDC with 101,186 units (10.1%). PHEDC got the least of 77,070 units (7.7%).
FG launches N900 million E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna railway
The Federal Government has launched a N900 million E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday.
He said the platform would enhance efficiency, save time, and promote accountability, as well as reduce leakage and promote economic growth.
The Minister also disclosed that the platform was a PPP valued at N900 million, stating that the concessionaire, Secure ID Solutions, would provide and manage the system for 10 years in a bid to recoup its investment before handling the service over to the NRC.
The Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, said the system, after a successful pilot programme on Thursday, had issued 25,000 tickets online.
The 3 ways to book are:
- 1. Mobile app
- 2. Website
- 3. POS or Cash at the station
“All automated. A validator is used to scan your ticket barcode before you board the train,” Amaechi said.
The FG urged citizens to check http://nrc.tps.ng to make their bookings.
FG commences mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited in conjunction with the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department of the Finance Ministry.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.
The FG said, “The exercise, which is the last the Ministry of Finance will carry out, is meant to verify ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who have genuine claims but are yet to be paid.
“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who have genuine and legitimate claims, are not denied of such.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in December 2019 that the CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru, said airlines failed in Nigeria for “serious issues in aircraft financing” which he blamed on “our people that dabble into the business of aviation with the wrong capital mix.”
- Managed by a number of foreign companies, including British Airways, KLM, and South African Airways, Nigeria Airways had its heyday in the early 1980s, just before the departure of a KLM team that had been hired to make the airline efficient and profitable.
- Plagued by mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing, the airline at the time of closure had debts totalling $528 million, as its operative fleet comprised a single aircraft flying domestic routes, as well as two leased aircraft operating the international network.
- Nigeria Airways was succeeded by Virgin Nigeria, and the ground facilities were taken over by Arik Air.
Buhari orders MDAs to grant FIRS access to their systems
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he has directed all government agencies to grant the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, access to its system for effective service delivery.
The President also stated that the FIRS fully deploying automation is in line with international best practices.
This was disclosed by the President in a social media statement on Thursday.
“We must use technology to plug all revenue loopholes,” Buhari said.
“To this end, I have directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for seamless connection. FIRS must fully deploy automation, in line with international best practices,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FIRS announced that it generated N4,952,243,711,728.37 as tax revenue in the 2020 fiscal year. This is about 98% of the tax target of N5.076 trillion that was set for the FIRS by the Federal Government.
- The FIRS also announced the creation of 35 new Tax Audit Units to combat illicit financial flow across the country.