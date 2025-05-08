The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the disbursement and utilisation of the N200 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan allocated for the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, Rep. Uchenna Okonkwo, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He confirmed that a 19-member sub-committee had been inaugurated to probe the matter thoroughly.

The NMMP, initiated in 2020, was designed to provide free electricity meters to Nigerian consumers through the Licensed Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The programme was a joint initiative of the CBN, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and other stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). It aimed to eliminate estimated billing, improve transparency in energy usage, and enhance customer satisfaction.

NMMP expected to be launched in three phases

The rep said that the programme was to be implemented in three phases to ensure the reduction of collection losses and improve market remittances in the industry.

“Under the pilot phase of the programme’s implementation, CBN commenced with the sum of N59.280 billion for procurement and installation of one million meters in 2020 at an interest rate of 9 per cent after a two year moratorium.

“Preliminary research on the NMMP has shown that instead of the pronounced amount of N59.280 billion naira for the phase 0, what was released was N55.4 billion for procurement and installation of 962,832 meters instead of one million meters pronounced by CBN,” he noted.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding repayment. The committee noted discrepancies in the repayment of the funds by the DISCOs.

According to Okonkwo, “Research has also shown that what the eleven Electricity Distribution Companies who received the loan have paid back to CBN as refund for the N54.4 billion they received in 2020 without mentioning the 9 per cent interest on the loan.”

The lawmaker added that the subsequent phases of the programme, which were expected to significantly expand metering across the country, have stalled. Phase 1, which was to be funded by the CBN and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for 1.5 million meters, and Phase 2, expected to be financed by the World Bank for four million meters, have yet to take off.

He said that the House, exercising its constitutional powers under Sections 88(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, resolved to investigate the matter with a view to safeguarding public interest.

The sub-committee is expected to scrutinise all aspects of the NMMP funding, from disbursement and meter procurement to distribution and repayment mechanisms.

Committee Members

The 19-member committee comprises Rep. Obed Shehu, Rep. Ali Shettima, Rep. Abel Fuah, Rep. Salisu Koko, Rep. Ahmed Munir, Rep. Sani Umar Bala, Rep. Gbefwi Jonathan, Rep. Abdulmaleek Danga, Rep. Chinedu Obika, and Rep. Okunlola Lanre.

Other members include Rep. Abass Adekunle, Rep. Akinosi Akanni, Rep. Obuzor Victor, Rep. Peter Akpanke, Rep. Ngozi Lawrence, Rep. Ogah Amobi Godwin, and Rep. Ikeagwuonu Onyinye, among others.

Why It Matters

The NMMP was expected to be a game-changer in Nigeria’s power sector by reducing estimated billing, enhancing energy accountability, and restoring consumer trust.

However, the current revelations point to implementation failures and possible mismanagement of public funds.

Analysts believe that the outcome of the House probe could lead to reforms in electricity metering policy and strengthen regulatory oversight of loan disbursements to DISCOs.