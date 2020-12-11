Energy
Mass metering program is paying off – Minister of Power
The Minister said Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption.
The Ministry of Power has said that the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government is paying off as one of the most ambitious packages in history.
To the Ministry, Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption in the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, during the launching of the mass metering program at Yola, Adamawa State via the Ministry’s Twitter handle. He said:
- “The Nigerian electricity market has, for many years, struggled with inadequate revenues, thus creating significant liquidity challenge for all market participants in the value chain. One of the major contributors to the funding challenge is the low level of metering for end-user consumers.
- “This is the principal reason for customer resistance to payment of electricity bills due to the perceived lack of confidence and trust in estimated billing. The often-repeated reason for the low level of metering has been attributed to the inability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) to raise financing for the purchase of meters.”
The Minister also commended the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the DisCos with the much-needed financing towards the bulk acquisition of meters, describing the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the provision of long-term low-interest funds to the DisCos as a boost.
What you should know
- On August 26, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that there should be a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country, according to Nairametrics. This is an effort by the Federal Government to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.
- This information is part of the press statement issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and signed by its Executive Chairman, James Momoh.
- The statement from NERC reads: “The President has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering program in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.”
Nigeria’s crude oil export earnings rebounded by 116% in November – OPEC
OPEC said Nigeria’s crude oil export earnings, which had dropped by 77% between January and April 2020, rebounded by 116% in November.
The Federal Government of Nigeria’s crude oil export earnings rebounded by 116% in November.
The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, disclosed this at the Virtual 19th Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference on Tuesday.
The conference themed: “Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas for Economic Stability and Growth,” elected the Secretary General as its Honorary Chairman.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, Barkindo said the Nigerian government should be commended for the proactive measures that facilitated the rebound of its crude oil export earnings, when compared to the April 2020 levels. He said:
- “The government should be applauded for quick and proactive actions. The Nigerian Crude oil export earnings plunged by 77% within three months between January and April 2020, but since then, they have gradually improved and rebounded by 116 per cent in November compared to April 2020 level.
- “All of us in OPEC family know the enormous debt of gratitude we owe President Buhari for the pivotal role he played in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) process between OPEC and non- OPEC producing countries; Particularly, his intervention at the highest level to secure decisions of the 10th extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in April 2020; citing that these decisions were taken in response to the unprecedented demand slump resulting from Coronavirus pandemic.”
On the global energy mix, the Secretary-General noted:
- “The petroleum sector will remain the secure base in meeting global energy needs. We expect oil to retain the largest share of the energy mix throughout the forecast period, providing nearly 28% of global requirements in 2045.”
Barkindo concluded by echoing the importance of stimulating investment in the oil sector in the interest of future energy security and sustainable supply.
- “Our current assessments show that upstream capital expenditure could fall by more than 30% this year, beyond the losses experienced in 2015 and 2016. OPEC’s World Oil Outlook shows that $12 trillion will be needed between now and 2045 in the upstream, midstream and downstream. We are alarmed at the pull back of capital from the industry.”
What this means
- The 116% increase in Nigerian crude oil export earnings in November implies increased revenue for the government towards fulfilling its mandates.
- This is also a good time for the increase considering that the price of Crude oil has increased considerably in recent weeks. Presently, WTI Crude oil sells for $45.66 per barrel, while Brent crude sells for $48.98 per barrel; compared with the average price of $39.79 and $41.49 between January and October for WTI Crude oil and Brent Crude oil respectively.
- Thus, the increase in oil prices would also improve the monthly federal allocations to states.
What you should know
- OPEC is a permanent intergovernmental organization of 13 oil-exporting developing nations that coordinates and unifies the petroleum policies of its Member Countries.
- OPEC was founded in Baghdad, Iraq, with the signing of an agreement in September 1960 by five countries namely Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. They became the founding members of the organization.
- These countries were later joined by Qatar (1961), Indonesia (1962), Libya (1962), the United Arab Emirates (1967), Algeria (1969), Nigeria (1971), Ecuador (1973), Gabon (1975), Angola (2007), Equatorial Guinea (2017) and Congo (2018).
- Ecuador withdrew its membership of OPEC effective 1 January 2020. Indonesia suspended its membership in November 2016. Qatar terminated its membership on 1 January 2019.
- This means that, currently, the Organization has a total of 13 Member Countries.
- Of the 13 members, Nigeria recorded the 5th highest crude oil production in October according to OPEC’s direct communication data.
- The OPEC Secretariat is the executive organ of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Located in Vienna, it also functions as the Headquarters of the Organization, in accordance with the provisions of the OPEC statute.
Oil marketers oppose the N5 reduction in pump price of petrol
A plan by FG to reduce the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre has been opposed by petroleum product marketers.
The petroleum product marketers have opposed moves by the Federal Government to reduce the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre, as the current market realities do not support that.
According to a report from Punch, this was made known by the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi,
What stakeholders are saying
Mike Osatuyi said that given the recent increase in global oil prices and the devaluation of the naira, petrol price of N162 per litre cannot work except we want to go back to the era of subsidy.
- “The government said it had deregulated; So, it is not possible to sell petrol at N162 on December 14. If you ask anybody now in the industry, they will tell you the price at which they can sell is about N170 to N180. The Minister of labour does not have the power to determine the price of petrol. Even the President can only do that if we go back to subsidy.”
The Vice President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi, said that his association is waiting for the circular from the government with respect to the price reduction before they can implement.
While holding a similar view, the National President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr Billy Gillis–Harry, pointed out that the interference by government in petrol pricing had continued to defeat the purpose of deregulation, just as marketers had lost millions of naira as a result of the frequent price adjustments.
- “We have no circular to confirm that price adjustment, and as far as we are concerned, we cannot say it will be implemented until we get an official communication about it.”
What you should know
- The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, earlier announced that the Federal Government was going to reduce the pump price of petrol from N168 to N162.44 per litre, with effect from December 14, following the meeting with Labour leaders on Monday, December 7, 2020.
- The meeting is a fallout of the recent increase in the pump price of petrol, which the organized labour were totally opposed to and threatened strike action.
- Ngige, however, explained that the price reduction will not impact government’s deregulation policy, as it did not affect the price of crude oil but on areas where the NNPC as the main importer had agreed that it could cut costs like freight and demurrage costs.
11Plc explains why Mobil filing station in Maryland was demolished
Mobile issued a press release explaining why its filing station was demolished.
A popular Mobil Filling station located by the Maryland roundabout along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way was demolished on Monday, December 7th, 2020.
The demolishing surprised several customers of the filling station and commuters as they wondered why local authorities will demolish a filling station that has been in the location for years.
Why it was demolished
In a press release published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 11 Plc the operators of Mobil Filling Station franchise explained that the demolition was due to Lagos State Government’s “right of compulsory acquisition for public purpose,” and said the government followed due process.
The press release titled: DEMOLITION OF MOBIL SERVICE STATION AT MARYLAND, IKEJA, LAGOS and signed by Company Secretary, Chris-Olumayowa Meseko, read in part;
“This is to inform the shareholders of 11Plc (“Company,”) stakeholders and the general public that the demolition of the Mobil Service Station at Maryland, Lagos State on the 7th December 2020 was carried out pursuant to the valid exercise of the right of compulsory acquisition for public purpose by the Lagos State Government following due process. This notice is for the proper guidance and information of the public and to eschew all form of speculations regarding the incident.”
What this means
It appears the demolition was carried out by the Lagos State Government, relying on its powers to take over private property if it is for the public good. However, the State Government is expected to have compensated 11 Plc and the owners of the property for the acquisition.
Inside Mainland, a local online news outlet that reports on news in and around Lagos reported in 2018 that the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development planned to demolish filling stations located along the same axis. This includes the popular Oando station and Conoil, to make way for the expansion of the road as part of its constructions of BRT Lanes.
See footage of the demolition.
