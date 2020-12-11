Mass metering program is paying off – Minister of Power

The Ministry of Power has said that the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government is paying off as one of the most ambitious packages in history.

To the Ministry, Nigeria has finally gotten it right on the long existing challenges of metering power consumption in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, during the launching of the mass metering program at Yola, Adamawa State via the Ministry’s Twitter handle. He said:

“The Nigerian electricity market has, for many years, struggled with inadequate revenues, thus creating significant liquidity challenge for all market participants in the value chain. One of the major contributors to the funding challenge is the low level of metering for end-user consumers.

“This is the principal reason for customer resistance to payment of electricity bills due to the perceived lack of confidence and trust in estimated billing. The often-repeated reason for the low level of metering has been attributed to the inability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) to raise financing for the purchase of meters.”

The Minister also commended the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the DisCos with the much-needed financing towards the bulk acquisition of meters, describing the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the provision of long-term low-interest funds to the DisCos as a boost.

What you should know