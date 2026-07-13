Dangote offers N500,000 reward against illegal truck haulage, clarifies approved cargo

Dangote Industries Limited has launched a public whistleblowing initiative offering a cash reward of N500,000 to individuals who provide credible information leading to the arrest of offenders or the interception of unauthorised goods being transported with its trucks.

Dangote Industries Limited has launched a public whistleblowing initiative offering a cash reward of N500,000 to individuals who provide credible information leading to the arrest of offenders or the interception of unauthorised goods being transported with its trucks.

The company disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos, noting that the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to protecting the integrity of its nationwide logistics operations.

Dangote Industries said the move is aimed at eliminating the activities of unscrupulous individuals who illegally use Dangote-branded trucks to transport unauthorised goods and urged members of the public to support the campaign by reporting suspected cases of illegal haulage involving its vehicles.

What they are saying

Dangote Group clarified that only specifically approved products are permitted to be transported by trucks belonging to its various subsidiaries and warned that any violation would attract sanctions.

“Dangote Cement trucks are authorized to carry only cement, limestone, high-grade gypsum, coal and clinker, while Dangote Sugar Refinery trucks are restricted to the transportation of sugar products. Trucks belonging to NASCON Allied Industries are expected to carry Dangote Salt and DanQ Seasoning products, while Dangote Packaging vehicles are designated for bags and packaging materials.

“Similarly, trucks operated by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals are permitted to transport polypropylene products, while Dangote Fertiliser Limited vehicles are authorized for the haulage of urea fertilizer.”

“Anyone with verifiable information that leads to the arrest of persons involved in illegal haulage activities or the recovery of unauthorized goods transported on Dangote trucks will receive a cash reward of Five Hundred Thousand Naira.”

The company warned that any Dangote truck found transporting unauthorised goods would be treated as being involved in illegal haulage activities, with both the drivers and owners of such goods liable to arrest, confiscation of the cargo and prosecution under applicable laws.

More insight

Dangote Group said it has established dedicated reporting channels to support investigations and enforcement efforts against illegal haulage activities nationwide.

The company advised whistleblowers to provide details, including the truck type, registration plate number, cab number, vehicle location, description of the goods being transported, truck colour and photographs of the vehicle and cargo where possible.

It said dedicated telephone hotlines have been established for reports involving trucks operating from its Obajana, Okpella and Gboko plants.

The company added that law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, have been authorised to arrest any driver found using Dangote trucks for unauthorised commercial haulage.

Dangote reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against logistics-related fraud, stressing that public cooperation is essential to protecting its assets, promoting lawful business practices and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

What you should know

This is not the first time Dangote Industries has taken steps to curb the illegal use of its trucks for unauthorised haulage activities.

In May 2020, the company sought the assistance of members of the public in identifying Dangote trucks transporting non-Dangote products across the country.

It urged the public to report incidents by providing details such as the truck type, registration number, cab number, location, contents of the truck, colour and photographs where available.

The company also provided dedicated telephone numbers and an email address for members of the public to submit reports on suspected illegal haulage activities.

The latest whistleblowing initiative builds on those earlier efforts, with the introduction of a N500,000 cash reward to encourage public participation in combating illegal haulage and protecting the integrity of Dangote’s logistics operations.