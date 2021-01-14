How to check your 2020 NECO results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has given a quick guide on how candidates that wrote the 2020 June/July Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) can check their results.

This is coming after NECO had announced the release of the results for the SSCE on Wednesday, January 14, 2021.

According to a statement from NECO on Wednesday as seen by Nairametrics on the examination body’s official Twitter handle, the guide on how to access the results can be seen on its website; neco.gov.ng.

The result released by NECO for the internal Senior Secondary School Examinations shows that there was a 2% increase in the number of candidates who made 5 credits and above in all subjects.

Candidates were urged to get their result checking token from NECO website.

Here is a quick guide on how to check the NECO results

Go to NECO result portal at neco.gov,ng Select your examination year i.e. 2020 Select your examination type i.e. SSCE INTERNAL (JUNE/JULY) Enter your token number and registration number in the appropriate columns Finally, click on the ‘Check Result’ button to access your result.

What you should know

While announcing the release of the results, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Godwill Obioma, expressed delight at the successful completion of the process despite the different challenges that occurred in 2020, which affected the conduct of the 2020 SSCE (internal) and their set targets.

He pointed out that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination was rescheduled from October 5, 2020, to November 18, 2020. He also noted that the schedule was further interrupted by the #EndSARS protests across the country, weeks into the commencement of the examination.