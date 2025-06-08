The National Examinations Council (NECO) will hold the 2025 edition of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) across Nigeria on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The examination is for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS1) in the Federal Government Unity Colleges.

“The 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted by NECO for admission into Federal Government Unity Colleges is coming up on Saturday, 14th June, 2025,” the board stated.

The NCEE is an annual nationwide examination administered by NECO to Primary 6 pupils seeking admission into the 110 Unity Colleges owned and operated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to NECO, this year’s exam will be conducted in designated examination centres spread across the country for pupils who completed their primary education during the 2024/2025 academic session.

More insights

NECO has issued a directive to parents and guardians, urging them to ensure that their children and wards are present at the designated centres on the examination day.

Candidates sitting for the NCEE are typically between the ages of 10 and 13, and the subjects tested include Mathematics, English Studies, Quantitative and Verbal Aptitude, General Science, and Social Studies.

Successful candidates in the NCEE will be considered for placement into JSS1 classes of the Federal Unity Colleges for the 2025/2026 academic year.

These colleges are managed by the Federal Ministry of Education and are known for their high academic standards, access to qualified teachers, and relatively subsidized tuition fees.

What you should know

NECO is an examination body responsible for conducting major examinations in Nigeria, including the NCEE, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Federal Government announced that NECO and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will transition to full Computer‑Based Testing beginning in May/June 2026.

Meanwhile, the rollout of CBT for objective questions is starting in November 2025, with both objective and essay components set to be fully digital by mid‑2026.

The 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates had a pass rate of 67.35% from 86,067 candidates who registered for the examination conducted between November 14 and December 14, 2024.