The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External, recording an overall pass rate of 67.35% from a total of 86,067 candidates registered for the examination.

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, revealed that 57,114 candidates obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics. The examination was conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2024.

“The release of the results was the culmination of the processes involved in the conduct of a successful examination, consisting of pre-examination, examination, and post-examination stages,” Wushishi stated

Breakdown of result

A total of 29 subjects were examined, with 83,220 candidates sitting for English Language and 83,024 candidates sitting for Mathematics.

The results revealed that 62,929 candidates (75.62%) obtained credit and above in English Language, while 77,988 candidates (93.93%) obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

Furthermore, 70,711 candidates (83.39%) obtained five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Wushishi noted that 6,160 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, representing a 27.7% reduction compared to 2023.

Nairametrics reported in 2023 that malpractice cases dropped by 25.4% from the previous year, with 8,518 incidents recorded in the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates

Additionally, 14 examination centres were blacklisted for their involvement in whole-centre malpractice in nine subjects. Of these, 10 centres were in Ogun State and four in Oyo State.

“Seven supervisors two each in Oyo and Ogun and one each in Lagos, Cross River, and Ebonyi were recommended for blacklisting for poor supervision, lateness as well as aiding and abetting during the examination,” he noted.

What you should know

The National Examinations Council (NECO) is Nigeria’s official examination body, responsible for conducting the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for secondary school students.

Established in 1999, NECO oversees national assessments and ensures that students progressing to higher education meet academic standards to further education and career opportunities

Each year, NECO conducts the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in two categories.

The Internal SSCE, held in June/July, is for students wrapping up their secondary school education, while the External SSCE, conducted in November/December, is for private candidates who need to retake or complete their exams.

Subjects range from core courses like English and Mathematics to a variety of electives, all crucial for university admission.

NECO certificates are widely recognized in Nigeria and internationally. Candidates can check their results online through the NECO portal at www.neco.gov.ng using their registration number and a result-checking token.