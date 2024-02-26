The National Examination Council (NECO) has officially announced the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Minna on Monday, by Prof. Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO.

The SSCE External examinations were conducted from November 20 to December 20, 2023, with the marking exercise taking place from January 22 to February 5, 2024.

Wushishi also introduced the e-posting Automated Annual Posting Calendar software, designed to streamline the council’s staff postings for assignments out-of-station, as reported by Nairametrics.

What he said

He revealed that 74,950 candidates registered for the examination, with 39,213 males (52.31%) and 35,737 females (47.68%). Of these, 74,342 candidates appeared for the exams, including 38,867 males (52.28%) and 35,475 females (47.71%).

“ The number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59 per cent got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75% got Credit and above.

“The number of Candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35%” .

Furthermore, 62,530 candidates (84.11%) obtained five credits and above, regardless of English Language and Mathematics. Malpractice cases declined by 25.4% from 2022, with 8,518 incidents reported in 2023, down from 11,419.

For 2023’s SSCE external examination, examination malpractice was recorded in two centres in Kaduna and Ogun states.

Additionally, two supervisors in Oyo and Lagos states were blacklisted for inadequate supervision and contributing to malpractice. A centre in Borno state was also blacklisted for aiding in cheating through WhatsApp messages.

Launching the e-posting software

Wushishi noted that candidates could view their results on NECO’s official website by entering their examination registration number.

As he launched the e-posting software, he explained that its purpose was to mitigate issues previously associated with manual posting processes, such as complaints of bias and favouritism.

He said,

“Before the introduction of the annual staff posting calendar, posting of staff for various assignments was greeted with a lot of complaints arising from lopsidedness, and favouritism which gave rise to serious agitations.

“What we are doing today is taking it a step further by digitalizing the process and making it seamless, thereby addressing some of those concerns associated with the manual process,” he elaborated ”.