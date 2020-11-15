FG to hire teachers with First Class or 2.1 as minimum requirement

The Federal Government announced its plans to hire teachers with First Class or Second Class Upper (2.1) as a minimum requirement, in a new career path policy for Nigerian teachers.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, during the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on Saturday.

Mr Echono disclosed that the FG will set up an implementation committee for the policy, which would see standard requirements for teachers’ employment be as high as a First Class.

“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.

“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.

“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.

“That is, those that have been certified and those who have taken this examination who are unemployed,” Echono said.

He revealed that the FG is working on a special salary for teachers, and also a remuneration package for teachers in certain disciplines.

“We are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.

“We are currently working on a special teachers’ salary scale.

“We are finalizing the figure with national salaries income and wages commission and as we speak, some of them have been proposed.

“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners,” he added.