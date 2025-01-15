The Lagos State Government has unveiled a new initiative, the Eko Learners’ Support, aimed at assisting candidates preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) exams.

The programme was officially launched on Tuesday, 14th January at the Education Resource Centre in Lagos.

According to Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, the initiative is designed to help students excel in their external examinations.

“These lessons will be broadcast on Lagos Television, as well as other social media platforms, and will feature proficient teachers who have undergone rigorous screening,” Alli-Balogun explained.

The programme will feature 320 lessons across 10 subjects:

English

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Economics

Government

History

Literature-in-English

Yoruba

Broadcast details and accessibility

The lessons will be aired for 26 weeks, with each episode lasting 30 minutes. After the broadcast, the lessons will be archived on various social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), ensuring easy access for students.

“The lessons after broadcast on television are archived permanently on social media platforms,” Alli-Balogun confirmed.

The programme aims to create a space where candidates can privately engage with the resources, provide feedback, and ask questions. Students are also encouraged to create a collaborative forum with their teachers and fellow learners, fostering an environment of mutual support and improvement.

“The idea is to get the learners and candidates energising one another to improve performance,” the commissioner stated.

The lessons are developed in line with the Lagos State Government-approved Scheme of Work and the WAEC & NECO syllabus. The content will be delivered sequentially, allowing students to revisit areas they may have missed.

“The lessons have been developed and prepared in accordance with the Lagos State Government approved Scheme of Work and the WAEC & NECO syllabus,” Alli-Balogun said.

The commissioner urged students to take full advantage of the programme, emphasizing that their dedication and hard work would be essential to achieving their academic goals. He also reminded them that education is a lifelong journey and assured them of the government’s continued support.

What you should know

This new initiative follows in the footsteps of other successful educational programmes spearheaded by the Lagos State Government. One such programme is EKOEXCEL, a transformative initiative aimed at improving the quality of primary education in the state.

EKOEXCEL has been widely recognized for its innovative approach, which includes the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning. The programme’s success has garnered international attention, with the initiative being featured at the Education World Forum and praised for its impact on improving student outcomes.

The Eko Learners’ Support programme builds on the foundation laid by EKOEXCEL, further cementing Lagos State’s position as a leader in educational innovation in Nigeria.