Lagos directs all public, private schools to resume on January 18

The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the State should resume for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

This is coming a day after the state government had announced that all schools below tertiary level would remain closed indefinitely.

While making the disclosure on Monday, January 4, 2021, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, stated that the directive is in line with the Federal Government’s position to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The statement from Adefisayo partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should resume for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.’’

She enjoined all schools to comply with all the outlined COVID-19 requirements for resumption, saying that “The directive is not only for the improvement of the overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.’’

The Commissioner advised all schools to come up with flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home through available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to prevent any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.

Mrs. Adefisayo, therefore, enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had yesterday, announced the indefinite closure of all public and private schools below tertiary level, who were scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus disease.

This is also coming 2 weeks after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Government had also asked the various state governments to strictly enforce the Covid-19 protocols as advised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), due to increase in the number of confirmed cases across the country.

