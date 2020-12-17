Business
Lagos directs public, private schools to vacate on Friday, December 18
The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.
The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020.
According to tweet post by Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, this was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.
In the statement, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, December 18, 2020.
The statement partly reads:
- “The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020. Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar. It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January 2021 while academic activities commence immediately.’’
The statement also directed that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans to the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: oeqalagos.com
The Lagos State Government advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home, while all school proprietors and school administrators were enjoined to also ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term.
What you should know
This directive from the Lagos State Government might be connected to the upcoming Christmas and New year celebrations.
The schools which just reopened after a long period of shutdown are trying to harmonize the academic calendar of the state which was disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
LASG DIRECT SCHOOLS TO VACATE ON FRIDAY 18TH DECEMBER, 2020
The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/0JyejOto8S
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 17, 2020
Business
Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
A final decision on the long-running graft case could be reached by the end of March 2021.
A final decision on the long-running graft case involving Shell and Eni could be reached by the end of March 2021.
Reuters reported that Italian judges are expected to hand down their verdict earlier than expected, according to a top court official.
READ: Malabu Scandal: Netherland, Switzerland to send $200 million to Nigeria
The case, which is one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials, is in relation to Oil Production License (OPL) purchase in Nigeria.
READ: FG’s plan for N350 billion revenue from oil field licensing suffers setback
What they are saying
Marco Tremolada, President of the judges that will pass sentence, said:
- “Lawyers for the two companies would be heard in January, followed by prosecutors and defence lawyers in February. A final decision could then be reached by the end of March.”
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
What you should know about the oil field corruption case
- The long-running graft case revolves around the purchase of the Nigerian OPL 245 offshore oil field in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.
- Prosecutors allege that about $1.1 billion of that was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.
- The companies and defendants involved, including Eni’s current CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
READ ALSO: $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was lawful – Former Shell Executive
Business
Fashionomics Africa: Access to finance for fashion entrepreneurs key to unlocking industry’s potential
Fashion entrepreneurs and creative minds have been presented with opportunities to access finance from investment funds supported by the AfDB.
The recently held Fashionomics Africa Webinar, hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the HEVA Fund, asserted that facilitating access to finance for Africa’s fashion entrepreneurs is crucial, if the industry is to develop its full potential and tap global markets in a post-COVID-19 world.
The fourth edition of the Fashionomics series held on 10 December 2020, was attended by 150 fashion entrepreneurs and creative minds. The discussion focused on finance, covered the challenges faced by fashion entrepreneurs, especially women and youth, in Africa’s creative industries.
Participants were also presented with opportunities to access finance from investment funds including the Alithea IDF Fund, for which the African Development Bank is an anchor investor; the Women’s Investment Club (WIC) Capital; the African Export–Import Bank; the State Bank of Mauritius; Thundafund and Senegalese clothing brand, SARAYAA.
Evelyne Dioh Simpa, Managing Director at WIC Capital, which invests in businesses run by women in Francophone West Africa, stressed the importance of developing financial products and capacity building tailored to fashion entrepreneurs.
What they are saying
Vanessa Moungar, Bank Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society said,
- “The ongoing pandemic has prompted adaptations and innovations to keep Africa’s $31 billion fashion industry thriving. The crisis provides an opportunity to set up targeted support mechanisms and develop new and innovative financial tools for the textile, apparel and accessories industry that will not only help the entrepreneurs make it through but set the basis for them to grow their businesses going forward.”
Safiétou Seck, Founder and Creative Director of SARAYAA, which recently attracted $230,000 in investment from WIC Capital to expand operations and grow the brand, submitted that,
- “For me, banking was the best option to scale up my business. My advice is be patient, you are going to be rejected many times, but fashion is going to make you stick with it.”
Matt Roberts-Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Thundafund, South Africa’s leading online crowdfunding marketplace for creatives and innovators, stated that,
- “New solutions, including alternative financing channels will be key for fashion entrepreneurs. He encouraged entrepreneurs to be brave and put yourself out there and find the crowd of people that loves what you do.”
What you should know
- Fashionomics Africa promotes investments in the textile and fashion sectors by leveraging data, information and communication technologies to drive development. The initiative also aims to increase entrepreneurs’ access to finance via traditional and non-traditional channels, while providing business skills to start-up founders and staff as well as to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
- The Fashionomics Africa webinar series is available for fashion entrepreneurs, digital enthusiasts and creative minds on the Fashionomics platform.
Business
Germany, Sweden, others donate $90million towards sustainable energy fund for Africa – AfDB
AfDB has announced a new $90million donation from Germany, Sweden, others for sustainable energy in Africa.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently announced new donor commitments for its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), of up to $90million.
In a virtual launch event attended on Monday by over 300 development partners, financiers, representatives of African governments and energy sector institutions, project developers and sponsors, commercial banks and infrastructure bonds; SEFA’s transformation into a special fund was unveiled.
It was also an occasion for SEFA donors to reaffirm their support for the Fund’s institutional priorities.
During the event, Denmark, SEFA’s founding partner and first donor, unveiled DKK 65 million ($10.65 million) in fresh commitments, while it was also revealed that Germany and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) became SEFA donors in 2020.
Germany extended €50 million ($60.97 million) to support SEFA’s green baseload activities, in order to promote more sustainable baseload power generation options and prevent countries from locking themselves into environmentally damaging and potentially economically costly technologies.
Other significant funding came from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, which has committed 75 million Swedish Krona ($8.98 million). The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom also affirmed their continued support for SEFA.
What they are saying
Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Mr. Flemming Møller Mortensen, represented by Stephan Schönemann, Under-Secretary for Development Policy with the Danish government stated that,
- “Denmark has the development goal of providing clean energy to 5.8 million people in Africa. SEFA has proven that it has the capacity to implement innovative renewable energy projects – even in difficult circumstances. Therefore, Denmark is a close partner with SEFA – and we are pleased to be able to continue the work of providing clean energy to all.”
Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation (BMZ) submitted that:
- “Climate change is advancing fast and knows no borders, we can only tackle it together and in solidarity. For many years, the African Development Bank is a trusted partner for Germany and one of the most important driving forces behind a structured energy transition in Africa.”
NDF Managing Director, Karin Isaakson, announcing a €10 million ($12.19 million) commitment, noted that:
- “SEFA’s proven capability to promote early-stage projects, businesses, and markets, as well as to design and implement new and innovative financing structures and mobilize additional funding, fits well with NDF’s strategic pathways. We look forward to identifying opportunities to co-create new climate finance instruments together with SEFA.”
Dr. Kevin Kariuki, African Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, acknowledged the key role the fund has played in building African market, as well as its centrality to the Bank’s strategic vision. He said:
- “I am indeed very proud to observe that SEFA is a key enabler of the New Deal on Energy for Africa, a partnership-driven goal to ensure Access to Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable and Modern Energy for All, launched by the African Development Bank in 2016.”
Why this matters
The $90 million donor funds will be utilized in expanding, making Africa’s fast-changing energy market more flexible and responsive, with a sharper focus on green mini-grids and green baseload, as well as offer a wider array of catalytic finance instruments.
What you know
- SEFA is managed by the Bank, and is a special fund providing catalytic finance for renewable energy, with the goal of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all Africans.
- The Fund was established in 2011 in partnership with the Danish government. The governments of the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and most recently Germany and the NDF are donors.
- Notable achievements include the Africa Renewable Energy Fund, the Facility for Energy Inclusion and the Green Mini-Grid Market Development Programme.
- SEFA has also supported various developers in bringing their projects to fruition and advised countries on designing innovative renewable energy and energy access programmes.