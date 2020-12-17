Lagos directs public, private schools to vacate on Friday, December 18

The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020.

According to tweet post by Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, this was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

In the statement, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The statement partly reads:

“The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020. Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar. It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January 2021 while academic activities commence immediately.’’

The statement also directed that all schools must ensure that they submit their safety plans to the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: oeqalagos.com

The Lagos State Government advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home, while all school proprietors and school administrators were enjoined to also ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term.

What you should know

This directive from the Lagos State Government might be connected to the upcoming Christmas and New year celebrations.

The schools which just reopened after a long period of shutdown are trying to harmonize the academic calendar of the state which was disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.