Lagos Govt. to close Breweries level crossing to facilitate rail modernization project

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, has announced plans of the State Government to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing.

The Commissioner made this disclosure in a statement issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, which was seen by Nairametrics.

In line with this development, Dr. Oladeinde disclosed that the Breweries level crossing will be closed from 10:00 pm on Friday, 18th to 4:00 am on Monday, 21st of December, 2020, to allow contractors to continue construction works ongoing at the rail tracks.

Why this matters

According to the information contained in the statement, Dr. Oladeinde stated that the temporary closure of the Nigerian Breweries level crossing will pave way for the construction works ongoing at the rail tracks in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.

The closure would enable China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, the Construction Company in charge of the Modernization Project, to continue another round of construction work at the Breweries Level Crossing, as a follow up to the recent Gaskiya/Badia track laying work.

What you should know