Lagos Govt. to close Breweries level crossing to facilitate rail modernization project
Lagos State Government has announced plans to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing for construction work.
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, has announced plans of the State Government to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing.
The Commissioner made this disclosure in a statement issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, which was seen by Nairametrics.
In line with this development, Dr. Oladeinde disclosed that the Breweries level crossing will be closed from 10:00 pm on Friday, 18th to 4:00 am on Monday, 21st of December, 2020, to allow contractors to continue construction works ongoing at the rail tracks.
Why this matters
According to the information contained in the statement, Dr. Oladeinde stated that the temporary closure of the Nigerian Breweries level crossing will pave way for the construction works ongoing at the rail tracks in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.
The closure would enable China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, the Construction Company in charge of the Modernization Project, to continue another round of construction work at the Breweries Level Crossing, as a follow up to the recent Gaskiya/Badia track laying work.
What you should know
- Dr. Oladeinde has implored motorists to utilize the Iganmu Bridge from Nigerian Breweries to connect Eric Moore inwards Abebe Village, through Eric Moore Junction during the period, to facilitate easy movement and traffic flow within the state.
- However, traffic management personnel as well as road signals, will be available to aid motorists’ movement and minimize inconveniences that may be experienced during the period.
- The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation reiterated the determination of the State government to provide a seamless multi-modal transportation system that will address the needs of the populace.
Honeywell seeks supreme court review over alleged N3.5 billion debt
Honeywell is seeking the Apex Court’s intervention following a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in its dispute with Ecobank.
Honeywell has disclosed that it will be seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention and review of the Court of Appeal judgement, to put an end to its protracted case with Ecobank, over their N3.5 billion debt dispute.
This disclosure was made by the Counsel to Honeywell Group, Mr Olabode Olanipekun (SAN), today, Monday 14th December 2020, in a reaction to the decision of the Court of Appeal.
This is borne out of dissatisfaction brewing from the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal today the 14th of December, which reversed the judgement affirmed by the Federal High Court, Lagos delivered in May 2019, that operating companies of Honeywell Group were not in any way indebted to Ecobank.
Honeywell Group’s General Counsel, Olasumbo Abolaji, reacted to the judgement of the Court of Appeal. She said Honeywell is convinced that it has a compelling case and it is ready to appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal.
She said:
- “Litigants can seek relief up to the Supreme Court. Consequently, the decision of the Court of Appeal is definitely not final on this matter.”
In the course of the court action, according to her, at least 10 decisions had been the subject of appeals both at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court stages, and that Honeywell largely recorded victories at those stages based on the strength of its arguments.
“We believe in the Nigerian Judicial System and we will take our case further to the Supreme Court,” she concluded.
What you should know
- Honeywell in 2015 approached the court to determine whether or not its three subsidiaries, Anchorage Leisures Ltd, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, and Siloam Global Limited, were still indebted to Ecobank after having reached an agreement to pay the sum of N3.5billion as full and final settlement of the companies’ indebtedness.
- However, according to a court statement by Honeywell Group’s Chief Finance Officer, Oluwakemi Owasanoye, told the court that, in line with an agreement reached at a meeting held on July 22, 2013, the bank agreed to merge the collective indebtedness of Honeywell’s three subsidiaries, which amounted to N3.5billion with the negotiations anchored by Honeywell Group Limited.
- According to her, part of the agreement reached with the bank was that N500million must be paid immediately, while the balance of N3billion would be paid before the exit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) examiners from the bank, without any specific stipulation on number of tranches.
- According to her testimony, Honeywell complied with the terms of the agreement, and thereafter wrote to inform the bank of its compliance and the need for the bank to formally discharge the company of any further obligation.
- However, the bank in its reply to the letter did not raise any objections. She disclosed that the Group was however surprised when the bank proceeded to demand for further payments in respect of the debt which had been fully liquidated for over a year.
- Mrs. Owasanoye further stated in her testimony that when the dispute arose, the Company referred the matter to the Bankers’ Committee, which resolved the matter in favour of Honeywell.
- In view of Honeywell’s decision to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgement, the legal tussle which began in 2015, will now continue at the Supreme Court.
Lagos begins the disinfection of 33 major live bird markets ahead of festivities
The disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets in Lagos State have commenced.
The Lagos State Government has commenced the disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets across the metropolis, ahead of festivities.
This disclosure was made by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to a press release issued by the State Government.
The Commissioner noted that the exercise is aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases, as residents prepare for the festive period when the demand for live birds will increase.
Ms. Olusanya urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to cooperate with the Government in order to ensure the success of the exercise.
However, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs. Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin, commended the State Government for its continuous support to the Association.
According to her, the exercise was the fifth time the Government would disinfect and decontaminate live markets this year. She explained that this exercise had helped to mitigate against high mortality of birds, and reduce contagion with avian influenza.
- “The Lagos State Government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the State Government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced.”
What you should know
- Olusanya listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place as Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin; Main Live Bird Market, Mushin; Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi; Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena; Olaleye Live Bird Market; Bariga Live Bird Market; Ketu Live Bird Market; Mile 12 Live Bird Market; Tejuosho Live Bird Market; Oyingbo Live Bird Market; Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.
- Others are Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets; Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage; Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege; Ikotun Live Bird Market; Alayabiagba Live Bird Market; Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market; Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.
- Also, Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market; Alaba Rago Live Bird Market; Okokomaiko Live Bird Market; Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Ajah Live Bird Market; Sangotedo Live Bird Market; Akodo Live Bird Market; Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.
Why this matters
This exercise will help to prevent the possible transmission of Avian Influenza or other highly contagious diseases. This will protect producers, dealers and consumers from biohazards at live-bird markets, and ensure that no biohazard in form of disease especially the Avian influenza viruses infiltrate the markets from infected birds, contaminated crates, personnel or vehicles.
However, other protective measures as issued by the Commissioner, coupled with this exercise would ensure that healthy birds are made available for consumption during the festive season.
FG to launch policy to prevent smuggling of mineral resources
The FG is working on a Downstream Policy aimed at ensuring the beneficiation of solid minerals before being exported from the country.
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has said it will work with the Gulf of Guinea Commission to prevent the smuggling of illegally mined solid minerals from Nigeria through Nigeria’s ports and the Gulf of Guinea.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Government on Monday evening, after a meeting between the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, and a delegation from the Gulf of Guinea Commission, led by Rt. (HON.) John Gaul, who paid him a courtesy visit on December 11, 2020, in Abuja.
Mr. Adegbite disclosed that the FG is working on a Downstream Policy to prevent smuggling.
Adegbite added that the Ministry is willing to support the Commission in all ways possible towards curbing the smuggling of solid minerals through the Gulf of Guinea.
Citing policies by the FG to address issues of solid minerals smuggling, the Minister disclosed that the FG is working on a Downstream Policy aimed at ensuring the beneficiation of solid minerals before being exported from the country.
He added that when the policy goes into effect, “the issue of solid minerals smuggling will be drastically reduced.”
Rt. (Hon) John Gaul, of the Gulf of Guinea Commission said, “the Gulf of Guinea is a huge business hub which can be leveraged on to generate huge revenue for government,” but lamented that most exports of solid minerals through the region are done illegally.
The Gulf of Guinea Commission was established by the Treaty signed in Libreville, Gabon, on 3rd July 2001 by Angola, Congo, Gabon, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe, as an institutional framework for cooperation amongst the countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea, in order to defend their common interest and promote peace and socio-economic development.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the Nigerian Mining sector needs huge funds for exploration projects in the country. He said,
- “Our focus is now on de-risking the sector, by the provision of more up-to-date and comprehensive data on mineral occurrences in Nigeria and enabling a more investor-friendly environment through favourable incentives.”
Nairametrics also reported last month that the Federal Government announced the signing of an Express of Interest with La Mancha, a Luxembourg-incorporated private gold development & mining company to begin gold mining operations in Nigeria.
