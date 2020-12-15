Columnists
Why advocacy is the key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030?
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 aspirations for economic, social, environmental and political prosperity that every country in the world is enjoined to achieve by 2030.
The SDGs were launched by the United Nations in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the previous global goals whose timeline ran from 2000 to 2015. They were designed to address all the shortcomings of the MDGs, which experts often criticized for their limited scope and lack of sufficient quantitative benchmarks.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
In addition, each of these 17 Sustainable Development Goals has a number of targets that help us to narrow down our focus to specific deliverables. Furthermore, each target has at least one indicator that helps us to quantify and evaluate actual progress. For example, Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) has 12 targets, including “Diversify, innovate and upgrade for economic productivity” whose indicator is “Annual growth rate of real GDP per employed person.”
Why are the SDGs so critical to Nigeria’s immediate and long-term development? The SDGs’ strength and promise lie in their comprehensiveness. They cover almost all facets of development, from healthcare to education to poverty reduction to innovation, so much so that if we are able to record a 70% success rate in achieving the SDGs, we will be taking a giant leap in our development as a country.
Despite their instrumentality to the accelerated and all-inclusive development of Nigeria, we are not on track to achieve the SDGs, barely 10 years away from the due date. Most of the indices are not positive. Poverty rates, for instance, have continued to rise exponentially, as shown in recent reports by organizations such as Oxfam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to the World Poverty Clock, an estimated 105 million Nigerians – or 51% of the entire population – currently live in extreme poverty.
Unemployment and underemployment rates, especially among the youth, are also in an upward trajectory. The Nigerian workforce, especially its burgeoning youth population, needs to be gainfully employed for the country’s poverty rates to come down.
From the environmental perspective, deforestation and desertification have continued to spread almost unabated, threatening the country’s rich but fragile biodiversity and the livelihoods and very existence of the people living in the worst affected areas in the process.
These challenges have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which brought unprecedented disruptions that hit the income levels of many individuals, private and civil society organizations and the government hard and undermined their ability to mobilize the financial and non-financial resources needed to implement the SDGs.
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030? We can start by addressing the first things first. A major factor that has impeded progress towards the SDGs in Nigeria is the low level of awareness among Nigerians about what the SDGs really are.
The average Nigerian simply does not know what the SDGs mean and, consequently, does not appreciate their importance. If you ask 10 random people on the streets of Lagos or Abuja or Onitsha or any other city in Nigeria what the SDGs are, chances are that at least 9 of them will be completely lost.
Due to the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved in Nigeria – or in any other country for that matter – without getting buy-in from everyone. The SDGs agenda is not just for the government or NGOs or the private sector alone to implement. Each individual must play his or her own role within his or her own sphere of influence in the workplace, at home and in the community.
Therefore, the foundational step towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria should be raising awareness and empowering the populace with information about the SDGs that will enable them to understand why the goals are relevant to their wellbeing as individuals and to the economic, social and political development of Nigeria. With the right information and enlightenment, the average Nigerian will become an advocate of the SDGs and he or she will self-mobilize to play an active, critical role in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria.
Mainstream mass media platforms, especially the social and broadcast media, should be deployed to furnish Nigerians with information about the SDGs. SDG-focused organizations should be empowered to do more advocacy and spread the message to the grassroots and the nooks and crannies of the country. SDGs programmes should also be made part and parcel of the curriculum of schools in Nigeria, at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Only when these and similar initiatives are implemented can the achievement of the 2030 Agenda begin to look like a reality in Nigeria.
While awareness creation or sensitization alone is not the solution to Nigeria’s poor performance in the SDGs, it is the necessary first step. To reemphasize, because of the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved without the active involvement of everybody, including the general public, businesses, the civil society and the government.
It goes without saying that people can only take action when they are empowered with the information that helps them to understand why this matters not only in the grand scheme of things, but also to their aspirations as individuals.
About the Author
Chinedu Nnawetanma is a business strategist and development enthusiast currently working with one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions. He is passionate about the empowerment of the private sector, especially SMEs, to drive the economic growth and development of Africa. He writes on a wide range of subject matters, including entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, the SDGs and financial literacy.
Understanding currency trading and its dynamics
If you have never traded currencies or want to start, you are in the right place.
Currency trading is a complex subject for some people, and has inhibited their willingness to take on the market.
I will dissect the mystery of currency trading with this post. If you have never traded currencies or want to start, you are in the right place.
Some background
The Currency market is the largest in the world with about $6.6trillion traded daily. The currency markets are a consequence of global trade. Take Emeka as an example, he wants to export cocoa to Holland, he will earn dollars from that transaction, Emeka then wants to buy rice from Japan and import it back to Nigeria. This transaction has many exchange rate risks including;
- When he sells his Cocoa, the dollar rate may have fallen
- When he wants to buy Rice in Yen, Yen may have risen
With the currency markets, he can buy a Forward Derivative that can lock in an exchange rate for the rice and cocoa transactions. The thing to note is that the currency markets were not created for speculation but trade facilitation.
The Market, the Lot, the Quote, the Spread and the Pair
Currency market trading moves from market to market. Thus, the market will open in Asia, then to Europe, then the Americas, and back to Asia, closing on Friday evening to reopen Sunday evening. Thus, buyers seeking Yen will see more Yen volume as the Asian markets are open.
Currencies are also bought in lots sizes, stated as Micro, Mini and Standard Lots. If you are buying US dollars, the Standard lot size will be $100,000, Mini will be $10,000, while micro is $1000.
Currencies are quoted in pairs. This means you cannot simply buy just US Dollars, as you would buy say shares of Tesla. You must make a quote to sell a currency and simultaneously buy another currency. For example, the base currency (the currency you want to buy) is quoted first, and the currency you quote to sell to get that base currency is called the quote currency is last. So if Emaka wants to buy $1000 US dollars and sell Yen, he will quote a micro par USDJPY.
Currencies are also quoted up to the fourth decimal place. The lowest common factor in any currency pair is the Pip, if a currency rises, that rise is reflected in pip or the last digit of a fourth decimal point. The difference in the pips of the pairs is the spread. A large spread means few buyers and sellers, while a smaller spread means lots of bids and offers so less room for arbitrage
It’s just trading no deliveries
The traders are not like Emeka who wants to receive rice, traders are not exporting or importing anything; thus, when they trade, they are not expecting to hold those positions or receive the currencies from the contract, rather, they are taking a position or a bet on the direction of that currency intending to make a spread.
When traders buy US Dollars, for instance, they are making a bet that the US economy will go up, meaning more investors will want to buy US assets and will demand more US Dollars to fund their purchase. Thus, traders seek to move from a less in-demand currency to a currency in demand.
Another example is a company that does cross border trades, e.g. BMW sells cars in the US in USD but remits those funds to Germany in Euros. BMW will offer to sell USD and buy Euros from the US currency markets. Thus, BMW will quote EURUSD 1.21110/1.21115 to a broker, meaning he wants to buy Euros and sell US Dollars at a spread of 5 pips. (1.21110 less 1.21115).
Now imagine lots of European companies are exporting to the US and need to get Euros, they will keep selling US Dollars and buying Euros. This will make the US dollar weaker and less in demand. In this scenario, a profitable currency trade will be to take a position in advance and sell US today and buy Euros in advance and then reverse the sale by selling Euros to “BMW” today.
There are many ways traders determine currency movements, using technical analysis, but that’s another topic. This is just the basics.
Access Bank vs. Seplat: Of subterfuge and corporate brutality
All said, what is playing out in the Access Bank vs. Seplat matter is a national embarrassment of international proportions.
The theatre of the absurd in the Access Bank Vs. Seplat Petroleum Development Company matter, which resulted in the sealing up of the building that houses Seplat’s head office for the most illogical reasons, should worry every patriotic Nigerian. Even the sealed building does not belong to the company.
Cardinal Drilling Services obtained the facility from Diamond Bank (now Access Bank) to purchase the CDS Rigs 101, 201, 202, and 203. The Facility was secured by a fixed and floating Debenture over Cardinal’s assets (the “Debenture”). Since Cardinal Drilling was unable to service the outstanding part of the facility, which Access Bank claimed to be US$85.8 million, the bank activated Clause 6 of the Deed of Debenture, which allows it to appoint a Receiver/Manager over Cardinal’s assets.
Nobody would have faulted Access Bank if it had stopped at that. However, the bank, in a most puzzling move, equally listed Seplat and its Chairman, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako, as co-defendants in the litigation for the untenable reason that two of Cardinal Drilling Services rigs (CDS 101 and 201) were deployed into 2019 Seplat’s operations, while all the four rigs purchased with the loan were very critical to Seplat’s future drilling plans. The bank, in its court filing, also claimed that Seplat and Cardinal Drilling Services had close ties, saying that “Seplat is a sister company to Cardinal, jointly promoted by Orjiako who is the alter ego of the two companies”. It added that “Seplat is in fact the ‘real debtor’ while Cardinal is merely a ‘vehicle smokescreen’ for the purposes of the subtle obtainment of credit facilities by Seplat”.
Consequently, Seplat’s corporate headquarters at 16A Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos was sealed, while Access Bank was granted a Mareva injunction to seize bank accounts and other assets owned by Seplat, while also appointing Kunle Ogunba, SAN, as the receiver-manager for the assets of the defendants.
However, Seplat is emphatic that it neither borrowed from Access Bank nor guaranteed any Access Bank loans for Cardinal. Access Bank has also not provided any document to the contrary.
A statement signed by Seplat’s Company Secretary and General Counsel, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, stated: “We understand that Cardinal Drilling has outstanding loan obligations to Access Bank. However, Seplat is neither a shareholder in Cardinal Drilling nor has outstanding loan obligations or guarantees to Access Bank and did not at any time make any commitments or guarantees in respect of Cardinal Drilling’s loan obligations to Access Bank.
“Seplat strongly believes that there is no merit or justification for this action against it and has taken prompt legal action to vacate the court order pursuant to which the building was sealed.
“This action was taken by Access Bank without any prior notice to Seplat, as required under Nigerian law. Seplat will vigorously defend against this improper action to the full extent of the law and will seek all appropriate legal remedies”.
In this instance, it will not be out of place to liken Access Bank’s modus operandi to that of the recently disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. One of the alleged SARS trademarks, which resulted in the EndSARS protest to end police brutality, was its penchant for arresting and brutalising one person for the alleged sin of another. One of the last of such sordid tales before SARS’ disbandment was the case of the 28 years old fresh graduate, Miss Ifeoma Stella Abugu, who died in police custody at Guzape, Abuja a day after her arrest by SARS. In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Miss Abugu’s family alleged that the SARS operatives invaded the house of her fiancée, Mr. Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba on 10th September 2020. But not seeing their target, they whisked away Miss Abugu in lieu.
One thing is clear: Seplat neither guaranteed Cardinal Drilling’s loan nor was a party to the facility. All it did and in good faith was to support the discussions between Cardinal Drilling and Access Bank towards the settlement of the debt owing to business relationship. This is what any other responsible corporate entity could have done.
The argument that Seplat Chairman is a promoter of Cardinal Drilling does not hold water either. While Austin Avuru (the immediate CEO of Seplat), Orjiako (Seplat’s Chairman), and their international partners jointly have about $45 million equity in Cardinal Drilling Services, the question is, could any of them have individually guaranteed Access Bank’s loan facility to Cardinal Drilling? Besides, why is the bank singling out Orjiako?
Obviously, what is playing out is corporate bullying with a view to escalating the matter such that Seplat, being a highly reputable corporate player, and Orjiako, renowned for his impeccable character would feel scandalised and now be pressured to make a commitment towards offsetting Cardinal Drilling’s debt to Access Bank. The lawsuit and the media blitz around it is also orchestrated to get Seplat’s many business partners to step in and to persuade the firm to make commitment to Access Bank. Unfortunately, this cannot and should not work for a company renowned for corporate good governance and high ethical standard in business. And this must not be encouraged. If anything, Access Bank and the lawyers behind this perfidy should be sued for it.
Ironically and unfortunately for them, Seplat’s shares are appreciating amidst this challenge. It shows that people are seeing through the hoax and that a corporate reputation, good or bad, dies hard.
There is even another school of thought, which alleges a grand design by Access Bank to acquire Seplat’s assets by subterfuge. This school of thought readily refers to the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the defunct Intercontinental Bank by Access Bank even while it was indebted to Intercontinental to the tune of N14.2bn.
Just last March, Mr. Paul Akali, a member of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) team that investigated Intercontinental Bank for regulatory infractions in May 2009, averred before the Federal High Court, Lagos, in the ongoing trial of Intercontinental Bank’s former boss, Festus Aingbola, that Lamido Sanusi-led CBN sold Intercontinental Bank to Access Bank despite the N14.2bn debt, which the later owed the former.
Alkali did not stop there. He further told the court that contrary to the law, the Managing Director of Access Bank at the time of the acquisition, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, as well as the Deputy Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, were directors of a private company that was equally enormously indebted to Intercontinental Bank.
His words: “When you are the MD of a bank, you are not expected to be a director in any other company that is not a subsidiary of the bank. Incidentally, I was a member of the team that conducted special examination on Access Bank. I raised some issues with the MD and DMD of Access Bank; that they were directors of a company. They denied the allegation; they said they resigned from the company in March 2008. But we were not satisfied with their explanation. We told them that evidence before us showed that they were still directors of that company; and we indicted them for being directors of a company that borrowed from Intercontinental Bank”.
Welcome to Nigeria where everything is possible and nothing is impossible. Thus, those who fear a plot to corner Seplat’s assets reason that if Access Bank could acquire Intercontinental Bank despite being indebted to the later, then the roping-in of Seplat and Orjiako and the consequent freezing of Seplat’s assets over the debt of a third party should be watched closely.
Instructively, the latest controversy around Access Bank comes on the heels of the massive social media protest against the bank over the freezing of the accounts of some youths over the EndSARS protest. Although the bank explained that it acted on the directive of the CBN, the youths contended that whereas several other banks were equally directed to freeze the accounts of 19 persons and a company over the EndSARS protest, it was Access Bank that clamped the assets of their customers at the speed of light.
All said what is playing out in the Access Bank vs. Seplat matter is a national embarrassment of international proportions. Nobody who reads about it will take the country seriously as a nation in dire need of investments. Prospective investors consider the prevalence of rule of law in making investment decisions, for it is the only assurance that they would get justice if disputes arise (as they often do). It is the only guarantee that nobody will trample on their rights or corner their assets by subterfuge or corporate intimidation and bullying or abuse of judicial process. The time to end the ignoble drama is now.
Laz Ogunwale writes from Lagos
Quick tips to build a thriving business overseas
Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.
For a business focused on growth, building a business overseas could be the avenue for long-term growth. The world is rapidly becoming interconnected, providing opportunities for businesses to serve customers from different countries. This has raised the need to take operations to other regions in a bid to serve these customers better. Of course, this comes with other benefits such as increased investment opportunities, exposure to larger talent pools, and increased brand recognition among others.
However, thriving in a foreign land takes more than just establishing an entity and placing your products there. If you are to succeed in overseas markets, you need to have a sure proof strategy. Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.
1. Study the market
The main reason why you decided to build a business overseas could be that you realized a good market for your offering. However, your study of the market shouldn’t stop at establishing whether you have a ready market for your products. You need to analyze the competition that you will likely face in the new market. Look at the challenges that the existing businesses are facing. This way, you will have a clear picture of what you are getting into. Most importantly, you will be able to come up with a strategy on how to navigate the market.
2. Set up a local team
For all the projects that you are going to handle, you need an able team behind you. These are the people who will help you execute your dream in that country. In this case, you want individuals who are ready to run with you no matter what. However, you need to put it into consideration that most people find it easy to do business with people who speak their language. It is very important that you recruit from the locality.
You also need to ensure that you are hiring them compliantly. Nevertheless, you can save yourself from understanding the labor laws jargon by leaving the hiring to a PEO provider, such as Global PEO, or other providers, that has been helping companies expand internationally by offering reliable PEO, payroll, and recruitment services.
3. Understand the local culture
Cultures differ from one place to another. You need not assume that how people do things at home is the same as in the country where you are starting a business. Otherwise, you might end up offending the people, making them shy away from your business.
Take your time to study the local culture, taking note of cultural nuances that seem okay to you but offending to the people. Of course, your local team will help you in that area. However, you need to understand it yourself for when you have to host visitors and local investors.
4. Localize your business
Most people want to associate with a business that they can relate to. They resonate better with businesses that offer them unique and personalized experiences. In this case, you need to localize every aspect of your business to reflect the way of life of the locals.
This includes adopting accepted packaging, product designs, and payment methods. If you have a website, you need to translate the text into the local language. In addition, ensure that the colors and images that you are using for your branding and on your website are culturally accepted in the country.
Localizing your business will help penetrate the market much easier and build a positive brand image.
5. Know the locals
Every business needs a good strategy in order to succeed. Moreover, a good strategy starts with understanding the target customer. In this case, you need to immerse yourself with the people on the ground. Get up and get communing and socializing with them. This will help you understand their likes and preferences, the local trends, and their spending habits. You can then use these valuable insights to adjust your business strategy accordingly.
Conclusion
Building a thriving business overseas starts by understanding the ground that you are venturing into. This means understanding the local business environment and the people and then adjusting to how things are done in that country. However, you also need to ensure that you are complying with the laws and regulations of the land in order to avoid legal tussles that can easily drag you down.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.