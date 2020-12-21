Business
45% of school-aged household members have not been to school since March
A survey has revealed 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in any learning activities since mid-March.
A World Bank survey has revealed that 45% of school-aged household members (aged 5-18 years) have not engaged in any education or learning activities since mid-March.
The survey that revealed this is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
The Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 has revealed that 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in any education or learning activities since mid-March.
The 6th round of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between October 9-24, 2020 and had 2 key innovations.
The first innovation, and relevant in this context, was to collect specific information on education for up to six school-aged household members (5-18 years). This allows for more detailed individual-level analysis of school-aged household members, making it possible to:
- Verify the trends from previous rounds that were reported for all children collectively (rather than individually).
- Examine differences in school attendance and engagement in learning activities across key individual characteristics such as sex and age.
The second innovation was to ask households directly about their perceptions of and willingness to engage in testing and vaccinations for COVID-19.
Key highlights
- School attendance in October 2020 was substantially lower than in January/February 2019. Among household members aged 5-18 years, 59% were attending school in October 2020 compared to 74% in January/February 2019.
- The main reason that school-aged household members did not attend school in October 2020 –reported for 57% of those who were not attending school –was that schools were still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
- Among household members who were school-aged in both January/February 2019 and October 2020, about 50% were attending school both in January/February 2019 and in October 2020, while around 9% reported attending school only in January/February 2019 but not in October 2020.
- The share of male school-aged household members who attended school was almost 17 percentage points lower in October 2020 than in January/February 2019.
- The share of female school-aged household members who attended school was around 14 percentage points lower.
- The drop in attendance was larger in urban areas (25 percentage points lower) than in rural areas (12 percentage points lower).
- Of those who were not attending for this reason, almost all (99.9%) are planning to attend school after their schools reopen.
- Additionally, around 27% of those school-aged household members in the oldest age group (15-18 years old) who were not attending school reported that the main reason for non-attendance was that they were awaiting admission.
The opinions and implication
The fact that 45% of school-aged household members have not engaged in leaning activities since mid-March emphasizes the importance of helping children catch-up for the time they missed at school.
Thus, it is imperative that schools resume as soon as possible in order to ensure that students in general, especially those not currently learning from home catch-up quickly.
This is also key considering that there are certain barriers to learning from home. Nairametrics, while discussing the recently concluded Nobel Week Dialogue pointed to some of these concerns.
The winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018, Frances Arnold, noted that students can learn at home, but not all the time. She cited that science, for example, is all about collaboration and learning from experience and experiments, and that’s pretty hard to do from home.
Also, while commenting on the future of education, Prof Asha Kanwar, CEO of the intergovernmental Commonwealth of Learning, said parents could play a key role in schooling, while academic and computer scientist, Daphne Koller pointed out that not all parents had the time or skills for that task, which could further deepen inequities in education.
These points appear to confirm that quick resumption of students is key to the development of students going forward.
What you should know
- Though school closure is the main reason why school-aged household members were not attending school across all consumption quintiles, lack of money remains an important reason among individuals from the poorest households (16% of those not attending).
- Those school-aged household members who report that they are currently awaiting admission predominantly come from the richest households (27% of those not attending), perhaps reflecting the better prospects for higher levels of educational attainment for individuals from richer households.
- In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
- World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
- The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
Shareholders move against FG’s establishment of unclaimed dividend trust fund
Shareholders have rejected the establishment of an unclaimed dividend trust fund being proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.
Shareholders under the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) have rejected the establishment of unclaimed dividend trust fund proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.
This disclosure was made in a statement issued and signed by the National Coordinator of ISAN, Dr Anthony Omojola.
According to a news report by NAN, Dr. Omojola, disclosed that the creation of the trust fund and transfer of unclaimed dividends into the federation account was uncalled for, as the process may encourage corruption and nepotism to the detriment of the shareholders/beneficiaries of returns on investments.
He explained further that dividends were private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and that the conversion of private wealth to Federal Government revenue is a violation of the right to own property/assets, as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.
According to him, there is an adequate provision that, in the event of failure to claim, such funds should revert to the operations of the companies.
Dr. Omojola concluded that the proposed bill would not serve the interest of shareholders, as it would only cause unwarranted hardship and misappropriation of shareholders’ investments and funds.
What they are saying
Dr. Omojola, who spoke on behalf of the shareholders under the aegis of ISAN said:
- “Dividends, including unclaimed dividends, are funds generated by private companies and made available to shareholders in line with the provisions of CAMA and the Company Memart. There are good structures around this position, the government should enhance the structures.
- “Our avowed interest is the protection of the cherished values and welfare of shareholders in general – members and non-members, nationwide. We want to state that the proposed bill will not serve our interest now and in the foreseeable future. In fact, it could cause unwarranted hardship and misappropriation of our investments. For this and other numerous reasons, we plead that the Finance Bill 2021 (Part V) be expunged.”
What you should know
In line with the information gathered by Nairametrics, the following is the timeline on the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund, since 13th of July:
- On July 13th, 2020 Nairametrics reported that recent data collected by Securities and Exchange Commission suggested that the total value of unclaimed dividend in the Nigerian capital market closed 2019 at N158.44 billion and over N100 billion of the amount are from unclaimed shares. The development revealed that the figure has been on the increase despite the introduction of e-dividend, which was introduced by SEC in 2015. From about N100 billion in 2017, unclaimed dividend closed 2018 at over N120 billion.
- According to a news report by The Cable on November 13th, 2020, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, at a webinar organized by KPMG in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, disclosed that the Federal Government was considering the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund where dividends declared and unclaimed will be held.
- Through this, the unclaimed dividends would be handed over to the government, as trustee, in the perpetual fund created under the supervision of the CBN & DMO, with private sector involvement in the governance of the fund.
- However, on November 19th, 2020, the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions during an investigative public hearing on “The Need to Investigate the Rising Value of Unclaimed Dividends, Unremitted Withholding Tax on Dividends and their Attendant Effects on Nation’s Economy,” which held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, raised alarm over the growing unclaimed dividends in the capital market, which was projected by the Chairman of Committee, Babangida Ibrahim, to cross the N200 billion mark at the close of 2020.
- Consequently, on November 23rd, 2020, Securities Dealers under the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), through the Chairman of the Association, Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, rejected plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to manage unclaimed dividends – which is projected to hit N200bn by the end of this year, according to an earlier statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions.
- At the Senate plenary in Abuja, on December 2nd, 2020, during a session on the creation of an unclaimed dividend and unutilized bank balance trust fund, as stipulated in the 2020 Finance Bill, Senator Suleiman Kwari raised an objection against the move. He called for a more sustainable and relatively stable option like the Pension Fund Administrative, noting that the subsequent request of these dividends by the owners would deter the government’s activities if relied on.
Telecom workers reject FG’s 2 weeks deadline for linking SIMs with NIN
Workers in the telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the FG for linking of SIM cards to NIN.
The Private Workers in the Telecommunications industry have rejected the two weeks deadline issued by the Federal Government to telecommunications operators to disconnect subscribers who fail to link their lines with the National Identification Number, NIN.
The statement is contained in a press release issued and signed by the President of Private Workers in the Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Tomori.
READ: NIMC releases guidelines for mandatory national identification number
The association disclosed that the directive of the FG is disturbing and insensitive, saying with the hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living, occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, it is quite insensitive for the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship on Nigerians through this directive.
READ: Here are 6 directives NCC gave MTN, Airtel, others on SIMs without NIN
The President of the association explained that it was reasonable enough for the government to address the bottlenecks encountered by Nigerians in the process of registration which had prevented the majority from obtaining their NIN, as the deadline and threats on the linking-up of NIN with SIMs, is a punishment to Nigerians out of the ineptitude of the Federal Government.
READ: Speaker Gbajabiamila asks NLC to suspend strike, offers palliatives
Tomori emphasized that since the introduction of NIN seven years ago, only about forty-three million Nigerians have been able to obtain NIN. Hence, to expect Nigerians to register and obtain NIN which they could not obtain for these number of years, and then link it up with their SIMs within two weeks beat our imaginations.
What they are saying
Opeyemi Tomori, in the press release, said:
- “We are disturbed by the insensitivity of the federal government in this press statement. We are forced to believe that, as usual, the government wants to punish Nigerians for her own ineptitude. At this point in time that there is pervasive hardship in the land brought about by banditry, terrorism, thuggery and increasing high cost of living occasioned by the government’s hike on electricity tariff and fuel pump price, we do not expect the government to impose a new and an avoidable hardship.
- “Nigerians have suffered immensely trying to obtain the NIN to no avail. Stories told by those that have registered are not pleasant. Some were leaving their homes for the registration centres as early as 4am daily for weeks before they could register. While those that could not withstand the rigor part with monies to hasten things up for them.
- “Also, with the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Nigerians will not be able to storm the registration centres without contracting the virus. Furthermore, we are in the Yuletide period during which a lot of Nigerians travel across the country to celebrate with their families, to ask them to register at this time is as good as putting paid to their festivities.
- “We implore the government to withdraw the directive, by giving two weeks to Nigerians that have not registered to do so will surely add more hardship on them. The government is practically telling them to abandon their businesses and whatever they are doing that bring incomes for them within that long period of time.”
Recommendation
Tomori called on the government to withdraw the directive because it was not well thought out and is highly unachievable. As registering about one hundred and seventy million Nigerians unregistered within two weeks is a tall order that can never be met with the present encumbrances in the present approach of registration.
In light of this, the association advised the government to shift its focus on getting more Nigerians registered seamlessly by bringing registration centre closer to the people. As there should be at least two registration centres in each of the wards throughout the federation.
What you should know about the NIN policy
- On 15th December 2020, the federal government through the National Communications Commission (NCC) directed that the GSM operators should require their subscribers to link up their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIMs within two weeks and failure to do so, the operators should block the lines of the concerned subscribers.
- The statement went further to threaten the operators with sanctions which include withdrawal of their licenses if they fail to effect the blockade.
FG seeks stakeholder’s collaboration to develop the Niger Delta
FG is seeking collaboration with stakeholders for the implementation of programmes geared towards the development of the Niger-Delta.
The Federal Government is seeking collaboration with stakeholders for the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes geared towards the general well-being of people in the Niger Delta region.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 4th National Council on Niger Delta region, tagged: “Achieving Uncommon Development in the Niger Delta: The roadmap and Strategy”
Senator Akpabio revealed that the Ministry had taken steps towards repositioning the NDDC in line with the original mandate of the commission. He added that the ongoing Forensic Audit exercise recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was aimed at achieving optional utilization of funds and the provision of landmark infrastructure in the region.
In order to engender rapid socio-economic development of the region, and also an inclusive improvement in the living standard of individuals in the region, the Ministry is open to partner and collaborate with relevant agencies, development partners and stakeholders on investment, infrastructure and institutional capacity development to enhance synergy amongst stakeholders.
He explained that the Ministry has initiated the process of harmonization of the Niger Delta Action Plan of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as well as other existing Developmental plans of the region into a Single Regional Plan for the region.
What they are saying
Senator Akpabio speaking at the event revealed that:
“Provision has been made in the 2021 budget estimates towards the completion of the East-West road, which is the flagship project of the Ministry.
“There is no doubt that countless achievements have been recorded in the region in the area of socio-economic development, capacity developments of youths, construction of Housing Estates, provision of Schools, Hospitals, Electricity and Pipe-borne Water in many Communities.
“The Government is committed to sustaining these gains and even do more to improve the living conditions of the people of the region.”
The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, stated that:
“The Niger Delta region has experienced minimal level of progress as a result of limited resources and technical capacity which has affected the people of the region negatively. NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs have been established as intervention agencies to assuage the yearnings of the Niger Deltans and to drive and meet the developmental needs of the region.
“Though the development crisis in the region is huge and expensive, what is consoling, however, is the fact that with the right approach and political will, the region can possibly overcome all challenges and realize a new and bright era of sustainable development and prosperity for the region and the people.
“As working together with the people for the common purpose remains the key for the progressive path we all want and wish for our region and people.”
The Honourable Minister of State, MNDA, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura stated, in his remarks:
“The Ministry will not relent in its commitment to the development and empowerment of its people in order to enhance the peace and stability of the region.”
What this means
According to the statement made by the Minister, this move to partner and collaborate with relevant agencies, development partners and stakeholders on investment, infrastructure and institutional capacity development to enhance synergy amongst stakeholders, will help to fast track the development of the Niger Delta region through the formulation and implementation of well thought out policies and programmes.
These policies will help to address issues ranging from environmental pollution in the region to the provision of key infrastructure in the region.
Hence, with these strategies and roadmaps, the mandate of NDDC in terms of facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the region, and also an inclusive improvement in the living standard of individuals in the region will be achieved. As the development and empowerment of the people of the region is the gateway to enhancing the peace and stability of the region.