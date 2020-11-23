Lagos registers 15,294 private, public schools and 37,582 staff, teachers

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OQEA) in Lagos state, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has disclosed that the office has successfully registered a total of 15,294 private and public schools, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the registration process.

The disclosure was made at a press conference held at Ikeja on Friday, to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the school reopening compliance deadline for registration to Monday, November 23, 2020.

She said, “The purpose of this press conference is to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the deadline for registration to Monday, 23rd November 2020. OQEA also wishes to notify and encourage school owners and heads of schools to, as a matter of urgency, register their schools online before the expiration of the deadline. So far, 15,294 (75%) schools have registered successfully, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the process.”

She noted that it is important for all schools below the tertiary level to register online, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance website www.oeqalagos.com in order to take the school’s self-risk assessment and the online training course – which is free, and upload reopening documents towards securing a reopening clearance.

The Director-General explained further that the documents that require upload after registration include the schools’ proposed learning plan, operational plan, health and safety guidelines, among others, as well as provide proof that their teachers took the online training courses.

She said, “As a State, we are responsible for ensuring the quality of all schools. It is imperative that the government knows the schools that we have on-ground and basic information about these schools. They must also, not only offer quality education, but be fully prepared to handle any hazard such as the outbreak of COVID-19, and be able to handle the situation, as well as embark on contact tracing that is required.”

She also said that since reopening of schools on September 21, 2020, the OQEA had commenced massive sensitization to ensure that public and private schools below the tertiary level in the State adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols for schools to safely reopen.

