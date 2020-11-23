Business
Lagos registers 15,294 private, public schools and 37,582 staff, teachers
The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has disclosed the high number of teachers, staff, private and public schools it has successfully registered.
The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OQEA) in Lagos state, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has disclosed that the office has successfully registered a total of 15,294 private and public schools, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the registration process.
The disclosure was made at a press conference held at Ikeja on Friday, to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the school reopening compliance deadline for registration to Monday, November 23, 2020.
She said, “The purpose of this press conference is to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the deadline for registration to Monday, 23rd November 2020. OQEA also wishes to notify and encourage school owners and heads of schools to, as a matter of urgency, register their schools online before the expiration of the deadline. So far, 15,294 (75%) schools have registered successfully, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the process.”
She noted that it is important for all schools below the tertiary level to register online, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance website www.oeqalagos.com in order to take the school’s self-risk assessment and the online training course – which is free, and upload reopening documents towards securing a reopening clearance.
The Director-General explained further that the documents that require upload after registration include the schools’ proposed learning plan, operational plan, health and safety guidelines, among others, as well as provide proof that their teachers took the online training courses.
She said, “As a State, we are responsible for ensuring the quality of all schools. It is imperative that the government knows the schools that we have on-ground and basic information about these schools. They must also, not only offer quality education, but be fully prepared to handle any hazard such as the outbreak of COVID-19, and be able to handle the situation, as well as embark on contact tracing that is required.”
She also said that since reopening of schools on September 21, 2020, the OQEA had commenced massive sensitization to ensure that public and private schools below the tertiary level in the State adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols for schools to safely reopen.
Lekki Deep Sea Port must be operational by 2022 – Amaechi
The Transport Minister has given a directive for the Lekki Deep Sea Port project at Ibeju Lekki to be completed in 2022.
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, has directed Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the legal department to document an agreement with the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Ltd., to ensure that the port becomes operational in 2022.
The Minister of Transportation gave this directive while inspecting the Lekki Deep Sea Port project at Ibeju Lekki, which is expected to be completed in 2022.
According to a news report by NAN, the agreement to commission the port in 2022 took place in Singapore. Hence, Mr. Amaechi wondered why the construction company was stating 2023 as the operational year of the port.
He reiterated that the sluggish pace of the construction of the port can not be fully attributed to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, although there had been hitches on the way. Thus, it is important that the project becomes operational by 2022.
Why this matters
Upon completion, the Lekki Deep Sea Port would become the first deep seaport in Nigeria.
It would have two container berths of 680 meters long and 16.5 meters water depth, making it Nigeria’s Deepest Sea Port in the making, in the heart of the Lagos Free Trade Zone.
The port will also have the capacity to be berthed by fifth-generation container ships with a capacity of 18,000 TEU ship.
Therefore, when completed it would take a lot of pressure off Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.
What they are saying
Commenting about the Lekki Deep Sea Project, Mr. Amachi said: “The contract for the facility was launched in March 2018, and as a layman, my views might not matter. However, we must tie them to a written agreement that it must be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.
“There are so many things tied to a port construction and many factors that can work against that date like force majeure issues or if anything goes wrong with the contractor. That is why we need to tie them to a verbal and written agreement that by 2022, Lekki port must become operational.”
We are working to clear N124 billion backlog of export claims – NEPC
NEPC says it is working with FG to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant scheme.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) announced that it is working with the Federal Government to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme.
This was disclosed by the Mr. Lawal Dalhat, the Deputy Director, Incentives, NEPC during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.
Mr. Dalhat revealed that EEG claims from non oil exporters between 2007-2016 have already been paid. He disclosed that there still remains backlogs in payments since 2017.
He added that the National Assembly has approved 270 companies for N195 billion in EEG claims, citing that 1,415 were shortlisted and only 308 were qualified.
“The remaining 38 companies out of the 308 companies have N124 billion.
“We have gotten positive response that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is actually working to secure approval by Federal Executive Council (FEC) and hopefully move it to National Assembly to settle debts for the remaining companies,” he said.
The Director stated that the review in claims is being monitored under the national debt programme with promissory notes already being issued, with the FEC’s approval to cover debts of 1,415 exporting companies valued at about N350 billion.
“The National Assembly had its processes along the way, out of the qualified 308 companies, a substantial number of the exporters, more than 270 companies covering a debt of about N195 billion were approved and passed by the assembly,” he said.
“The balance of N124 billion was remaining for 38 companies that were not cleared by the 8th National Assembly as at that time and the 9th assembly came in.
“So, it required that they have to be cleared by the National Assembly and the procedure is that another new submission has to be made by FEC for others to be captured and sent to Debt Management Office (DMO),” he added.
What you should know
The Export Expansion Grant (EEG) is a post-shipment incentive designed to encourage Nigerian exporters to expand export volume, value, and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products.
Nigerian exporters can get between 5% to 15% of their annual export value, depending on exporters’ product category, which is usually paid through the instrument known as Export Credit Certificate (ECC). The EEG scheme was established through the Miscellaneous and Export Incentive Act of 1986.
$311 million Abacha loot handed over to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority – FG
The FG has said that $311 million of repatriated Abacha loot has been handed over to the NSIA for investment in road projects.
The Federal Government has announced that the sum of $311 million repatriated to Nigeria following the tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority for investment in road projects.
This was revealed by the Federal Government after the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
She explained that the issue of funding has been addressed because @FinMinNigeria has given 650 million US dollars to @nsia_nigeria, whose responsibility is to generate additional funds to ensure Abuja-Kad-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway & other designated projects are fully funded.
Ahmed stated at the inspection that the issue of infrastructure funding had been addressed because the Finance Ministry had given $650 million to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, whose responsibility is to generate additional funds to ensure that Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway & other designated projects are fully funded.
The FG later stated that an additional $311 million was sent to the NSIA for road investments.
“An additional 311 million US dollars repatriated to Nigeria following the signing of a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to NSIA for investment in these designated roads,” the Federal Government stated.
An additional 311 million US dollars repatriated to Nigeria following the signing of a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to @nsia_nigeria for investment in these designated roads. https://t.co/BQSIyUZtn5
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in May that Nigeria had recovered over $311 million of the alleged stolen funds by the country’s former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, from the United States and Jersey. This was disclosed by the Attorney General’s office.