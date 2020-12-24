Business
ASUU: Non-Academic university unions threaten to continue strike
Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions have threatened to continue their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion EAA.
This was disclosed in a report by The Nation on Thursday morning. The Unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).
The Unions expressed reservations that out of the N4billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), only 25% is allocated to them, with 75% allocated to ASUU.
Ibeji Nwokomma, National President of NAAT, said the allocation given to non-ASUU unions is “inadequate”, citing the 2009 agreements as basis for the Earned Allowances.
- “My union is rejecting the sharing formula of the Earned Allowances as it is being done by the government. Government has allocated 75 per cent to ASUU and 25 per cent to all other non-teaching unions in the universities. This is grossly inadequate. That is robbing Peter to pay Paul and using divide and rule in the university system. No union, not even ASUU, has the monopoly of opening or closing of schools through strike. Other unions also have that capacity to ensure that the system does not work.
- “Secondly, my union, ASUU and other unions negotiated with the government; So, if payment of Earned Allowances will be based on unions, it should be on the basis of the 2009 Agreement, which is where the Earned Allowances is derived from. Lumping my union with other non-teaching staff is neither here nor there and totally unacceptable to us.
- “My union is asking that our own Earned Allowances should be specified, whatever it is should be specified just like they did to ASUU. If nothing is done, we will close down the system until we are fairly treated.”
Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, National President of SSANU said his union will not take the sharing formula, describing it as ‘lopsided’,
- “We have stated before now that the least we can take is 50-50, they are not more in numbers. And even if they want to do something like that maybe this is my own personal opinion, I may not insist on 50-50 but at least something reasonable. We have so many numbers. If they give for example 60-40, do you think the noise will be there? Government does not want peace if it is giving 75 per cent to only one union and giving 25 per cent to three unions, does it make sense? Certainly, my members are more than willing to down tools if this becomes a reality.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FG said it processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30billion for revitalization of the universities.
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, announced this week that it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.
Lagos warn against unlawful ownership transfer of state housing units
The Lagos State Government has warned against the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
This warning was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, while reviewing the activities of the Ministry early this week in Alausa, Ikeja.
Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that the State is aware that some allottees engage in the transfer of ownership of housing units without proper documentation.
What the Housing Commissioner is saying
- “Many of these original allottees do not remit funds to the State Government after obtaining payments from unsuspecting members of the public. This often leads to loss of revenue to the State, as well as incomplete data of homeowners under the State Housing Scheme. In some cases, members of the public have fallen victim of swindlers, who make people pay even above government rates for fake allocations.”
The Commissioner, therefore, advised members of the public to always verify the status of any State Housing Estates with the Ministry of Housing at the State Secretariat before finalizing any transaction, declaring that:
- “Anyone who has the intention of procuring or buying a home from an allottee should endeavour to visit the Ministry of Housing in Ikeja for enquiry and clarification.”
He also used the opportunity to outline the procedures for applying for change of ownership, imploring intending applicants to forward an application letter requesting for change of ownership with Letter of Authorization from the original allottee.
Furthermore, he advised allottees or homeowners in the State Housing Estates to apply for Deed of Sub-Lease of their homes to enable them to use the homes as supporting assets for other financial transactions.
Akinderu-Fatai confirmed the readiness of State government to deliver on its mandate in the provision of high-quality shelter and increasing housing stock for the people of the State.
The Honourable Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has urged members of the public to be wary of allottees of State Housing Estates who engage in the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.@jidesanwoolu @housing_LASG #LASG pic.twitter.com/qQtljmfP2q
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 23, 2020
Osinbajo reveals that 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from FG’s Survival Fund
Osinbajo has disclosed that over 300,000 Nigerians have benefited from different extentions of the Survival Fund.
He made this disclosure in his statement while speaking at the Survival Fund Steering Committee meeting, organized to track and also review the progress being made under the program since the Federal Government commenced payments.
Vice President @ProfOsinbajo joined The @SurvivalFund_ng Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday Dec 22, 2020, to review the progress being made. More than 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Payroll Support and Artisan Grant components of the Fund. #IGotSurvivalFund pic.twitter.com/JzPD6cqz0J
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 24, 2020
He revealed that this is necessary as the Survival Fund was established to support and protect small businesses from potential vulnerabilities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osinbajo revealed that Payments for the Federal Government’s Survival funds are ongoing, and assured that verified applicants of the program who have not been paid would surely be paid in due time.
Why this matters
The survival fund program is expected to put the income of vulnerable artisans, micro and small enterprises and their employees on a path of growth and resilience in a bid to ward off the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Payroll support programme will also help to cushion the loss of jobs and sustain means of livelihoods of individuals and employees, as the programme seeks to cover the inability of MSMEs to pay workers salary, owing to the massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- On December 8th 2020, the Federal Government of Nigeria revealed that it paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
- In a subsequent report on December 11th 2020, Nairametrics revealed that 238,868 individual beneficiaries, employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government.
- Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed 238,868 individual beneficiaries, employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government.
Federal Executive Council approves N8.1 billion for roads rehabilitation in 10 states
The Federal Government has approved the spending of N8.1 million for road rehabilitation in 10 selected states in Nigeria.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, listed the states that will benefit as Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the total sum of these contracts is N8,180,948,137.50 and that the council approved the request on behalf of FERRMA.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Fashola noted that:
- “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria. One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road and reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.
- “Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state.
- “General maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.
What you should Know
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had earmarked a total sum of N190 billion for road construction and rehabilitation in Nigeria.
In addition, the Federal Government had also disclosed that it will spend about $321 million repatriated Abacha root on road construction.