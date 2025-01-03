The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged the Federal Government to address the electricity crisis affecting universities nationwide as a matter of urgency.

The National President of SSANU, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed concerns over rising electricity costs disrupting the efficient functioning of universities in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He highlighted the importance of a stable power supply for critical university operations, including administration, teaching, research, and community service as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

He further noted that the absence of adequate power infrastructure significantly disrupts the ability of universities to deliver on their mandate effectively by expressing concern about the direct impact of the electricity crisis on the students.

“We urge the federal government to take immediate action to resolve this energy crisis, as it directly impacts students, the primary stakeholders in our universities,” Ibrahim stated.

The SSANU National President called for immediate and decisive intervention from the government to address the escalating energy crisis pointing out that resolving this issue would not only enhance the operational efficiency of universities but also ensure that students and staff can thrive in a conducive environment for academic and professional growth.

He emphasized the urgent need for government to address the issue, pointing out the effects of the energy crisis on university operations and student welfare which he described as the primary stakeholders in the university system.

What you should know

Electricity costs have been a major challenge in the country, posing significant difficulties throughout the year 2024 and affecting households, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, small businesses, and larger industries, disrupting their operations and increasing financial burdens nationwide.

In August 2024, DisCos announced an increase in the cost of single-phase meters, rising from N81,975 to approximately N125,000, depending on the DisCo and vendor. Single-phase meters ranged from N120,000, while three-phase meters cost as much as N240,000.

By October, the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan reported spending about N80 million monthly on electricity bills straining the hospital’s limited resources following a report by Nairametrics.

The surge in meter prices has deepened the struggles of economically challenged Nigerians, who now face tough choices between purchasing costly meters or enduring the estimated billing system.

The widespread dissatisfaction with rising costs has intensified calls for urgent reforms to ensure fairness, affordability, and efficiency in the electricity metering and billing system.