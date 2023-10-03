Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a call for the immediate implementation of salary increments of 25 and 35% for workers in tertiary institutions, as conveyed by Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU.

This announcement was made in a communique released on Monday in Abuja following the conclusion of the 45th regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Maiduguri in Borno.

During this session, the NEC addressed matters of national significance concerning its members, with particular attention to the ongoing renegotiation of salaries for SSANU members.

This renegotiation process, led by the late Prof. Nimi Briggs, was in its final stages. Mr. Ibrahim pointed out that SSANU had initially requested a substantial 700% wage increase, but the committee’s offer stood at 23.5% and 35% for its members.

Mr. Ibrahim remarked, “The recent announcement for approval of an increment of 25 and 35% for tertiary institution workers by the government which was circulated in the social media is not a product of collective bargaining agreement with the university-based unions.

He further stated, “While grudgingly acknowledging this slight increase that is yet to be officially communicated to the union, our universities and inter-university centres, SSANU urges both Federal and State Governments to immediately implement the increment and pay the arrears without further delay.”

Salary review and withholding of members’ salary

The SSANU president also noted that the NEC was aware of a provisional allocation of N100 billion for the salary review of workers in tertiary institutions, which had not yet been put into effect.

Additionally, NEC expressed concern over the withholding of four months salary arrears of its members during the last nationwide strike, describing this action as insensitive and inconsiderate. Mr. Ibrahim urged the government to promptly release the withheld salaries, taking into account the harsh economic realities faced by citizens due to hyperinflation.

Renegotiation of the 2009 agreement

Regarding the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement, the statement said, “NEC in session agreed that now that ministers have been appointed, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman should hit the ground running as directed by the president.

“This will go a long way in addressing all industrial disharmony between the government and the university-based unions,

Furthermore, NEC demanded that the government promptly reconstitute the renegotiation committee with experienced university administrators and ensure that they complete their assignment within a reasonable timeframe.