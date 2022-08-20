Some university workers under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) have suspended their almost 5-month-old strike for a period of 2 months.

The industrial action which was called off on Saturday after a brief meeting between the leadership of both unions and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in Abuja, is expected to take effect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Despite the call-off of the strikes by these labour unions, activities in the public universities are expected to still be paralysed as ASUU insists on going ahead with the strike.

According to a monitored Channels Television report, the Adamu said that the Federal Government has committed N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The new development is coming a few days after the Minister of Education hinted that members of 5 labour unions out of 6 within the university would soon call off their strike, leaving only ASUU, who rejected the federal government’s decision to implement the “no work, no pay” rule.

What you should know

Recall that on March 27, 2022, the members of SSANU and NASU declared a 2-week warning strike over some unresolved issues with the government which includes the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, payment of earned allowances, usurpation of non-academic career positions by vice-chancellors, the inclusion of university staff school into the university community, non-payment of minimum wage arrears, and funding of state universities.

The unions further extended the strike by another 2 weeks on April 10, citing the government’s failure to meet their demands.

In June, the unions further extended the strike by 2 months.

The strike by SSANU and NASU has led to the suspension in the issuance of academic transcripts; mobilisation of graduates for the compulsory one-year service organized by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)