The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya, a fugitive drug lord who has been on the wanted list of Nigerian and British authorities for more than 15 years.

The arrest of the 58-year-old was announced in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the agency, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ilomuanya was apprehended in Lagos on Monday, February 23, 2026, during what the agency described as a coordinated operation carried out by its Special Operations Unit.

What NDLEA is saying

Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) described the arrest as a major milestone in the agency’s sustained offensive against organised drug networks.

“This arrest serves as a stern warning to those who think they can hide behind borders to escape justice. Whether you jump bail in London or set up clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who choose to undermine the health, security, and future of our nation,” Brig. Gen. Marwa (Rtd) said.

The agency said Ilomuanya’s capture brings to an end years of pursuit marked by repeated attempts to evade prosecution in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Authorities noted that his criminal record reflects sustained involvement in transnational narcotics trafficking.

Marwa also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening intelligence-driven operations and international collaboration to prevent Nigeria from serving as a safe haven for global drug syndicates.

“We remain committed to our international collaborations to ensure that Nigeria is not used as a sanctuary for global drug lords. The NDLEA under our watch will continue to strengthen intelligence-led operations, deepen international cooperation, and ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice,” Brig. Gen. Marwa (Rtd) said.

Backstory

Ilomuanya’s encounters with law enforcement date back over two decades. He was first arrested in the United Kingdom in 2003 for drug trafficking and sentenced to nine years in prison, though he was released after serving about two years following an appeal.

In 2011, he was again detained in the UK over drug-related offences but was granted administrative bail. He subsequently fled the jurisdiction and returned to Nigeria.

In November 2018, NDLEA operatives arrested him after uncovering two methamphetamine production sites, one in his hometown in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State and another at a residence in Lagos.

Officers recovered nearly 78 kilograms of methamphetamine along with equipment used for manufacturing the substance.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos but later absconded after being granted bail, remaining on the run until his latest arrest.

What you should know

The latest arrest forms part of NDLEA’s broader crackdown on high-profile traffickers and cartel leaders across the country.

On March 1, Nairametrics reported that the agency took into custody Reginald Peter Chidiebere, an alleged drug kingpin who surrendered after evading authorities for 13 years following his escape while on bail in 2013.

In another operation, NDLEA arrested Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Temo, in Lagos after he reportedly avoided capture for nearly two years.

A separate weeklong operation led to the arrest of Okpara Paul Chigozie, who had been on the agency’s most-wanted list for seven years. He was apprehended at his hideout in Isheri, Lagos, during an operation that also resulted in the seizure of more than 101,000 kilograms of illicit drugs across 13 states.

Earlier last year, operatives detained Lagos socialite Alhaja Aishat Feyisara Ajoke Elediye, identified by the agency as a key figure in a drug trafficking network, following the interception of imported cannabis and subsequent raids on her residence in Okota.

NDLEA maintains that it will continue to intensify enforcement actions aimed at dismantling drug cartels and disrupting narcotics supply chains operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.