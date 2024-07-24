The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully apprehended Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, commonly known as Temo, a notorious drug kingpin in Lagos.

Temo, who had evaded capture for the past two years, was detained following a significant operation that culminated in his arrest at his stronghold.

The NDLEA in a statement signed by Femi Babafemi-Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, gave details oF the operation, revealing that the 57-year-old Temo was captured after an initial confrontation with his entourage. Despite resistance, the operation concluded without casualties.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the officers involved for their dedication and professionalism. “I am particularly delighted because the arrest was eventually effected in his enclave without any casualty despite the attack on our men. This is a clear message to others still involved in this criminal trade of illicit drugs that if they don’t opt out now, we’ll get them because we’re just steps away from their doorsteps. They can run, but they can’t hide forever,” Marwa stated.

Background

Over the past two years, the NDLEA had intercepted substantial consignments of illicit drugs worth billions of naira linked to Temo. Despite several encounters, including armed confrontations, Temo had managed to evade capture.

Recent seizures of his shipments include:

14,524.8 kilograms of Ghana Loud, a potent strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos from Ghana in two trucks and a J5 bus intercepted at Ojuelegba on January 28, 2024.

Two truckloads of the same substance, weighing 8,852kg, intercepted at Eleko Beach, Lekki, on May 4, 2023.

252kg of Loud seized from his stronghold in Mushin on July 26, 2023.

In the last two encounters, NDLEA operatives engaged Temo’s armed gangs in gunfights.

The NDLEA disclosed that Temo was infamous for his constant movement to evade arrest. However, with persistence and modern surveillance tools, the agency finally tracked him down at Igbarere Street, Mushin, at 10 am on July 22, 2024.

A reinforcement of approximately 50 operatives was mobilized to the area when Temo attempted to escape in a Mercedes Benz SUV GLE 350. His efforts to flee by inciting hoodlums to distract the operatives failed, and he was overpowered and taken into custody. The NDLEA also recovered the vehicle he was attempting to escape in. Temo’s arrest is a stark warning to other drug traffickers. The agency’s success shows its resolve to dismantle drug cartels and curb the illicit drug trade in Nigeria.