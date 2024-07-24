In the United States of America (US), 10 states are leading in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, creating more job prospects for citizens and foreigners.

This is due to the fact that Artificial Intelligence has demonstrated so much commercial potential that states are jockeying to lead its development. Several states are emerging in AI innovation, talent, and regulation.

The Deputy Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Russell Wald, speaking on the methodology used to obtain the ranking, says,

“To capture the state of AI across the states, we relied heavily on data from the 2024 edition of the Stanford Institute’s AI Index Report. The report includes data on AI-related jobs where they are, and where employers are hiring. It also looks at AI innovation, particularly where AI models are being developed, and which states are taking the lead in AI regulations.

“We supplement that regulatory data with information from the National Conference of State Legislatures. We looked at which states have the brainpower, based on Labor Department data on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) employment by state. And data from Top500.org helped us measure computing power — crucial to moving AI to the next level and beyond.”

Based on the findings, here are the 10 best states in the US for getting a job in the AI boom:

California

California emerged as the leader, with significant contributions from institutions like Stanford and UC Berkeley, and tech hubs like San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

The state is also home to companies like Google, Meta, and Nvidia. The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, signed a sweeping executive order to ensure California remains an industry leader. Despite some industry pushback on new regulations, California’s investment in computing power and talent development is positioning it at the forefront of AI.

Washington

Home to Microsoft and Amazon, Washington developed 22 AI models and passed numerous AI laws, including limits on deepfakes. The state is establishing an AI task force to guide future regulation, positioning itself as a significant player in AI innovation.

Maryland

Maryland is proactive in AI regulation, restricting AI use in hiring processes early on. Governor Wes Moore’s executive order is establishing a subcabinet to develop a state strategy and lay out principles for AI policymaking. Johns Hopkins University’s ARCH center is housing one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, contributing to the state’s AI capabilities.

Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin showed a strong interest in AI, signing an executive order outlining acceptable AI uses in education, law enforcement, and IT. Virginia passed six AI-related bills and benefitted from the nation’s best education system, providing a strong pipeline of intelligent workers.

Texas

Texas has a booming chip sector and world-class workforce and has taken a hands-off regulatory approach, which is both beneficial and challenging for the AI field. House Speaker Dade Phelan appointed a select committee on artificial intelligence to prepare recommendations for the next legislative session.

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts High Technology Council placed AI at the center of its MassVision2050 initiative. The state has excelled in fintech and healthcare, and AI-related hiring has been surging. Massachusetts is seeking to protect consumers from unethical AI uses while fostering innovation.

Illinois

The Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois has four of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, making the state a significant AI research centre. The state has enacted early AI regulations, including restrictions on AI in video-recorded job interviews, positioning itself as a leader in AI policy.

Colorado

The Colorado AI Act emphasized consumer transparency and prohibited algorithmic discrimination. Governor Jared Polis signed the law with reservations about potential regulatory patchwork, allowing for future legislative adjustments as AI technology evolves.

New York

Initiatives like Empire AI and significant state funding for an AI computing center at the University of Buffalo have made New York a potential state leader in AI. The state has produced numerous AI models and has a growing semiconductor industry, contributing to its AI advancements.

Utah

Utah’s tech scene and STEM talent have positioned it well for AI growth. Governor Spencer Cox signed the Utah Artificial Intelligence Policy Act, requiring companies to disclose generative AI tool interactions to consumers, making Utah a pioneer in AI legislation.