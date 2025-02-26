The way we do almost everything today has been redefined by AI, but knowing when to apply AI can be difficult for most of us.

Aside from good prompt engineering skills, the next essential skill in the Generative AI era is the ability to identify when to use AI to speed up and enhance our lives.

In other words, having an AI-first mindset in everything we do.

I overheard a friend of mine looking to hire a human research assistant to help with his doctorate research, and he was willing to pay a huge sum for it. I immediately interrupted the conversation and asked him for more details about what he wanted the assistant to achieve.

When he was done explaining, I suggested he try one of the Deep Research AI Agents available today, such as Gemini by Google, Grok, or Perplexity—at least one of which allows free usage. He gave it a shot and was thrilled as it handled 80% of what he needed, significantly accelerating his research project.

Not only did he save money, but he also saved time, as the Deep Research Agent completed the work in just a few minutes, with sources and references included.

This is just one of many use cases of Generative AI in our daily lives.

Common Use Cases

The use cases below are just a few ways AI can help the average person in their daily life. There are many more, but I’ll keep it to these for now.

Choosing Outfits For Occasions: Use an AI app on your phone to take pictures of potential outfits, describe the event or outing, and let the AI assistant select the best option for you. It can also suggest matching accessories.

Use an AI app on your phone to take pictures of potential outfits, describe the event or outing, and let the AI assistant select the best option for you. It can also suggest matching accessories. Role play for interview preparation : Use advanced voice mode in ChatGPT and provide details about the job role. Ask the AI assistant to interview you with up to 10 or 15 questions while you respond. At the end, request a score and suggestions for improvement. Works like magic!

: Use advanced voice mode in ChatGPT and provide details about the job role. Ask the AI assistant to interview you with up to 10 or 15 questions while you respond. At the end, request a score and suggestions for improvement. Works like magic! Simulating a mock examination: Use any AI app and provide details about the exam or topic. Ask it to generate 50 objective questions and score you at the end. You can also request explanations for the questions you got wrong.

Use any AI app and provide details about the exam or topic. Ask it to generate 50 objective questions and score you at the end. You can also request explanations for the questions you got wrong. Analyzing Lab test results : While it’s always advisable to consult a doctor for medical analysis, if you don’t have immediate access to one, AI apps can provide a preliminary understanding of your lab test results. Redact your bio-data, and upload the file to an AI app to provide you with detailed insights. Might require second-level verification from an actual doctor.

: While it’s always advisable to consult a doctor for medical analysis, if you don’t have immediate access to one, AI apps can provide a preliminary understanding of your lab test results. Redact your bio-data, and upload the file to an AI app to provide you with detailed insights. Might require second-level verification from an actual doctor. Understanding any object in front of you : This is one of the most common use cases. If you see something you don’t understand, take a photo using an AI app and ask for an explanation. This is extremely helpful.

: This is one of the most common use cases. If you see something you don’t understand, take a photo using an AI app and ask for an explanation. This is extremely helpful. Getting Home Decor Inspirations : Choosing the right colors for your furniture and decor can be challenging. Take a photo of your room and use an AI app like ChatGPT to get suggestions on color blends and decor ideas.

: Choosing the right colors for your furniture and decor can be challenging. Take a photo of your room and use an AI app like ChatGPT to get suggestions on color blends and decor ideas. Analyzing Meals : When you’re served food, take a photo and ask an AI app for tips on how to reduce calories and make healthier choices.

: When you’re served food, take a photo and ask an AI app for tips on how to reduce calories and make healthier choices. Plan Anything: Whether it’s a vacation, an event, or a casual hangout with friends, AI can assist with detailed planning. From suggesting places to visit in a new country to recommending menu options for your event based on guest preferences, AI apps like ChatGPT can be a great help.

The goal is simple: whenever you’re stuck in any life scenario, ask yourself, “How can AI help me here?”

Pull out your phone, take a photo, and ask AI for help. In most cases, it will provide the clarity you need.

Staying Updated on AI

Keeping up with the latest AI advancements is essential for developing an AI-first mindset. If you’re not actively building with AI, set aside at least 15 minutes once a week to listen to a podcast that summarizes the latest AI news. If you prefer reading, subscribe to AI newsletters to stay updated on the newest and most exciting ways AI can enhance your life.

Some podcasts I listen to:

Last Week in AI – by SkyNet Today

AI Applied – by Podcast Studio Network

You can find these podcasts on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to stay informed about AI tools that can supercharge your life and work.

Safety Considerations

It’s easy to get carried away with the time and cost savings AI provides, but it’s crucial to be mindful of potential safety risks.

Before uploading personal lab results or any document containing sensitive information, remember that personal data can sometimes end up in training datasets, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Always redact personal details before uploading them to any AI tool.

Read the privacy policy of any AI platform to understand how your data is used.

Your privacy is your responsibility first before anyone else’s.

Good luck, and happy AI transformation!