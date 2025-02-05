The UK has become the first country to introduce new laws aimed at protecting children from predators using AI to generate sexual abuse images.

The laws, announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on February 2nd, 2025, criminalize the creation and distribution of AI tools designed for such abuse.

The measures also target websites used by offenders to share or discuss child sexual abuse content. This landmark legislation aims to address the rising threat of AI-enabled sexual exploitation.

New laws to combat AI-generated child abuse material

The UK government has unveiled four new measures to protect children from AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The new laws will make it illegal to create, possess, or distribute AI tools designed to generate CSAM, with penalties of up to five years in prison

Furthermore, possessing AI “paedophile manuals,” which instruct on how to use AI to exploit children, will be punishable by up to three years in prison

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper explained,

“It is vital that we tackle child sexual abuse online as well as offline so we can better protect the public from new and emerging crimes as part of our plan for change.”

The new laws are part of the government’s broader strategy to tackle child sexual abuse both online and offline.

Tackling dangerous websites and strengthening border force powers

The legislation will also introduce a new offence targeting individuals who run websites designed for paedophiles to exchange child sexual abuse content and grooming advice. This will carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Furthermore, Border Force will receive additional powers to help prevent the distribution of CSAM filmed abroad. Officers will be authorized to compel individuals suspected of posing a sexual risk to children to unlock their digital devices for inspection, with penalties for non-compliance.

“These laws will close loopholes, imprison more abusers, and stop the trafficking of this material from abroad,” said Technology Secretary Peter Kyle. “Our message is clear – nothing will get in the way of keeping children safe.”

Rising threat of AI-generated child sexual abuse material

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) has highlighted the growing issue of AI-generated CSAM. In 2024, the IWF identified over 3,500 AI-generated child abuse images on one dark website alone.

Reports of such images have increased by 380%, with 245 confirmed reports in 2024 compared to 51 the previous year. Many of these images are so realistic that they can no longer be distinguished from real photographic abuse.

IWF Interim Chief Executive Derek Ray-Hill emphasized the urgency of the new laws, noting how the frightening speed with which AI imagery has become indistinguishable from photographic abuse has shown the need for legislation to keep pace with new technologies.

The government’s commitment to child protection

The UK’s new AI child sexual abuse laws are part of a broader effort to safeguard children from emerging threats. These measures will be incorporated into the Crime and Policing Bill, which aims to improve public safety and enhance confidence in policing.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, stressed the importance of tackling online abuse to prevent real-world harm, stating, “We know that sick predators’ activities online often lead to them carrying out the most horrific abuse in person.”

The government has also pledged a £10 million investment to enhance child protection efforts and help law enforcement target online offenders.

These new measures have been welcomed by organizations like the NSPCC, with Policy Manager Rani Govender stating, “It is encouraging to see the government take action aimed at tackling criminals who create AI-generated child sexual abuse images.”

The UK’s decision to implement these far-reaching laws places it at the forefront of global efforts to combat AI-enabled child exploitation. However, as AI technology continues to evolve, experts warn that further action will be needed to keep children safe online.