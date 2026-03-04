An American military submarine has sunk an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, leaving nearly 150 sailors feared dead in the Indian Ocean.

The incident occurred approximately 25 miles south of the island, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirming the attack on Wednesday.

According to multiple US officials, the explosion of the IRIS Dena was caused by submarine fire.

While 32 individuals were rescued by Sri Lanka’s navy, 148 sailors remain missing.

What they are saying

Hegseth did not name the Iranian vessel involved, but Sri Lankan navy spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath reported that bodies were recovered from the sea near the incident site.

“Thirty-two people were rescued and are now being treated in a hospital in Galle, a southern port city,” Sampath stated.

The Sri Lankan navy had received a distress call from the Iranian warship and coordinated a rescue operation with the Sri Lankan air force.

“Rescue boats that reached the site only observed an oil slick and no ship,” Sampath added.

Although the incident took place outside Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lankan government remained committed to supporting the rescue efforts. Sampath stated that search operations would continue as long as there was hope of rescuing more survivors.

Backstory

The sinking comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday, Iran launched drones targeting the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, intensifying hostilities between Iran, the US, and Israel.

This conflict, which began on Saturday, has resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian leaders and continues to escalate.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that two drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage.

A separate attack targeted the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, which has been closed indefinitely.

In response to the growing threats, the US Department of State has ordered the evacuation of non-essential personnel and families from several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq.

More insights

The conflict has also led to a broader military engagement, with NATO intercepting an Iranian missile heading towards Turkey. Violence from the US-Israel war with Iran has spread beyond the Middle East, affecting global security.

Israeli officials have vowed to assassinate Iran’s next supreme leader as the country faces uncertainty over the succession of Ayatollah Khamenei, whose funeral was postponed amidst new airstrikes in Tehran.

Iranian drones also targeted the U.S. consulate in Dubai, causing a fire, while a missile strike hit the largest U.S. military base in Qatar.

What you should know

The escalation of violence has disrupted global energy markets. In response to the growing instability, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean to secure vital maritime routes.

Macron’s statement comes as soaring energy prices reflect the uncertainty caused by the ongoing conflict.

European gas prices have surged by 70% since Friday, raising concerns over the duration and impact of the conflict on global energy supply.