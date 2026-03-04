French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he has ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean to safeguard vital maritime routes and protect Europe’s economic interests in the region.

Macron made the statement in a nationwide address on Tuesday amid soaring energy prices caused by the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The war has caused energy prices to spike sharply, with European gas prices rising 70% since Friday, reflecting concerns over how long the conflict will continue.

What they are saying

Macron explained that the military move was necessary due to the significant disruption in oil and gas prices caused by the war.

The French President emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of global trade, particularly in the wake of the current instability.

“We have economic interests to protect because oil and gas prices, as well as the international trade situation, are profoundly disrupted by this war.

“Faced with this unstable situation and the uncertainties of the coming days, I have ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, its air assets, and its frigate escort to head toward the Mediterranean,” Macron said.

Backstory

The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is France’s largest and most iconic warship.

It has been involved in operations in Syria, Iraq, and Libya and carries French-made Rafale jets.

The deployment to the Mediterranean is seen as a direct response to escalating tensions in the region, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route responsible for about one-fifth of globally traded oil.

The situation escalated when Iranian Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, warning ships to stay clear.

Since the conflict began on Saturday, hundreds of casualties have been reported, mostly in Iran, with explosions heard across Tehran overnight into Tuesday.

More insights

Macron further highlighted that France is taking the lead in building a coalition to secure critical shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea.

These routes are essential for global trade and energy supply.

“We are taking the initiative to build a coalition to pool resources, including military resources, to resume and secure traffic in these shipping lanes, which are essential to the global economy,” Macron stated.

France is also deploying air defenses and a frigate to Cyprus, and the UK is sending a warship and helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to protect its interests in the region.

What you should know

The war has escalated dramatically with the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes over the weekend, further raising the stakes.

Iran has since launched additional missile strikes targeting countries hosting US bases, including Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, with some of these strikes hitting civilian infrastructure.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed earlier on Tuesday that France is actively working to evacuate its most vulnerable nationals from the Middle East as the conflict continues to spread across the region.