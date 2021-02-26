NASU, SSANU agree to suspend nationwide strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions of universities, which comprises Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU), has announced the suspension of its nationwide strike.

The unions said the end of their 3-week old nationwide strike would take effect from midnight of February 26.

This was disclosed by NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, in a briefing with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, after a meeting was held with the FG.

“We have eight items which we negotiated and which form the basis for our ongoing national strike in the universities,” he said.

He stated that the Joint Action Committee had held a meeting with the FG and both sides were satisfied with the outcome.

“We have held the meeting with the government side and those areas that needed to be harmonised have been done to the satisfaction of both parties and resulting from that development,” he said.

“We have agreed that the ongoing national strike in universities and inter universities centres should be suspended with effect from 12 midnight, Friday, 26th February 2021.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate our members for their commitment on this struggle. This strike is hereby suspended,” he added.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, also said that the meeting was fruitful and disclosed that both sides had issued a conciliation document called Joint Action Memorandum of Action (MoA).

“Today’s deliberations have been very fruitful; we have also issued a conciliation document called Joint Action Memorandum of Action (MoA), and the two unions will get back to their members today and in good faith.

“So we keep our fingers crossed, believing that their communications with their union members will be as quick and swift as they have promised us.

“This is more so, as government is desirous that normal activities should return to the University system so that we can take the action one after the other,” the Minister said.

Ngige also said that the FG intended to go on a visitation panel as normalcy returned to the University system, citing it as one of the agreements which could not be carried out without normalcy in the university system.

What you should know