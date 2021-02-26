Business
NASU, SSANU agree to suspend nationwide strike
Non-academic staff of Nigerian universities have suspended their 3-week long nationwide strike.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions of universities, which comprises Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU), has announced the suspension of its nationwide strike.
The unions said the end of their 3-week old nationwide strike would take effect from midnight of February 26.
This was disclosed by NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, in a briefing with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, after a meeting was held with the FG.
“We have eight items which we negotiated and which form the basis for our ongoing national strike in the universities,” he said.
He stated that the Joint Action Committee had held a meeting with the FG and both sides were satisfied with the outcome.
“We have held the meeting with the government side and those areas that needed to be harmonised have been done to the satisfaction of both parties and resulting from that development,” he said.
“We have agreed that the ongoing national strike in universities and inter universities centres should be suspended with effect from 12 midnight, Friday, 26th February 2021.
“We use this opportunity to appreciate our members for their commitment on this struggle. This strike is hereby suspended,” he added.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, also said that the meeting was fruitful and disclosed that both sides had issued a conciliation document called Joint Action Memorandum of Action (MoA).
“Today’s deliberations have been very fruitful; we have also issued a conciliation document called Joint Action Memorandum of Action (MoA), and the two unions will get back to their members today and in good faith.
“So we keep our fingers crossed, believing that their communications with their union members will be as quick and swift as they have promised us.
“This is more so, as government is desirous that normal activities should return to the University system so that we can take the action one after the other,” the Minister said.
Ngige also said that the FG intended to go on a visitation panel as normalcy returned to the University system, citing it as one of the agreements which could not be carried out without normalcy in the university system.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) had announced that they would commence a strike action on the 5th of February, 2021, in a bid to get the FG to comply with their demands.
Covid-19: NPHCDA to train over 12,000 health workers to administer vaccines
The NPHCDA has revealed plans to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has discsloed that it has built the capacity to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines that will arrive in Nigeria soon.
The NPHCDA disclosed this in a social media statement on Thursday, adding that after the 2- day training, participants are expected to have improved knowledge and skill on handling, storage, distribution, administration and waste management of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Also, improved knowledge and skill on micro-planning process, demand creation and mobilizing communities for COVID-19 vaccination,” it said.
“Finally, participants will be familiar with current practices in surveillance and management of AEFI for the COVID-19 vaccine and plans for monitoring, supervision and COVID-19 vaccine Post Introduction Evaluation,” it added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that Dr. Faisal Shuaib stated that the first batch of the 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines is set to arrive Nigeria.
- Faisal has also earlier stated that vaccine procurement by the Federal Government will also help boost Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system.
- The NPHCDA also revealed its plan to vaccinate 109 million Nigerians in 2 years.
Finance Minister says asset sales not primarily for budget financing
The Finance Minister has clarified that the reason for sales of government assets was more to revive them than it is for financing the budget.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the sale of national assets is not necessarily for budget financing, adding that some dead or non-performing assets will be sold to credible investors who can revive them.
The Minister disclosed this at the maiden edition of the State House briefing on Thursday at the State House, which was focused on the economy and economic recovery.
“The Nigerian Government recorded a 97% budget performance.
“Every year we have provisions for sale of FGN assets. 2021 is not different. There is a Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) workplan for this. Assets that are dead or non-performing will be sold to credible investors who can revive them. Asset sales are not primarily for budget financing,” Ahmed stated.
The Minister also said that Nigeria’s debt was still very much within sustainable limits and that the FG needed to “roll out infrastructure now, and grow the economy now, not later. Our focus is on growing our revenues.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported recently that the Finance Minister had announced that the Federal Government said the Finance Bill 2020 was designed to reduce import duties on some commodities, including vehicles, thereby checking inflation.
- Premium Times released an exclusive report stating that the FG proposed to sell or concession no fewer than 36 of its properties to raise funds, largely to finance the 2021 budget.
- The assets include the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), some unnamed refineries, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Water Board, Nigerian Film Corporation, and many others.
