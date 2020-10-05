Business
SSANU, NASU commenced strike today, as ASUU insists on industrial action
The associations stated that the strike was premised on the inconsistencies of the IPPIS in the payment of salaries.
Joint Action Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have announced the commencement of a 14-day warning strike, with effect from October 5 to October 19.
This is coming on the heels of the insistence by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to continue with its 6 months old strike over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and decay in the university system.
This disclosure was made in a statement jointly signed by the National President, SSANU, Samson Ugwoke; and General Secretary, NASU, Peter Adeyemi.
They stated that the strike was premised on the inconsistencies of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System in the payment of salaries, and the non-payment of Earned Allowances to members.
Both unions listed some of the issues that led to the strike action, which includes; non-payment of national minimum wage and retirement benefits to our members, the delay in the renegotiation of FGN/NASU and SSANU Agreements, the non-payment of benefits to retired members, as well as academic staff usurping the headship of non-academic units, and poor funding of state universities.
Part of the statement also read, “Please note that this warning strike is a prelude to a full-blown, total and indefinite industrial action, if the grievances highlighted above are not properly addressed.’’
While addressing Journalists after a joint congress of the 2 unions in front of the University of Lagos Senate building on Friday, the Branch Chairmen of UNILAG chapters of SSANU and NASU, Olusola Sowunmi and Kehinde Ajibade, said they were now rejecting IPPIS because the government refused to take care of the peculiarities of the university system, after it had earlier promised to do so.
Sowunmi said, “We are disappointed with the turnout of things. The IPPIS failed to meet our expectations and our retired members are not being paid as at when due. Also, we are not being paid the new minimum wage that other agencies of government have been enjoying. The new wage is a matter of law as it was an act of parliament.”
On his own, Ajibade said if the government could find means of paying other workers the new minimum wage, it should also pay them.
He said, “Just as the government has given schools notice of resumption, our National leadership also gave us the notice to announce this warning strike over a month ago. After the two weeks, if nothing is done to address our concerns, we will meet and deliberate on the next line of action.”
Thrive Agric: Investors cry foul play over delayed returns
Delayed returns on investments has forced investors of Thrive Agric to go on social media rants.
Thrive Agric, a Nigerian agric investment startup, which pays returns on seasonal investments, is in the centre of an online protest, as customers say they can’t withdraw their investments and are not getting returns.
Backstory
On October 2nd, a Thrive Agric customer known on Twitter as theprincelyX, took to the social media platform and called out to the company for holding on to his investments. He claimed the company owes him almost a million naira, and he has been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
8 Thrive Agric has consistently lied and stalled their investors. Promising tomorrow that's yet to come. Here is further proof.
9 On the platforms, they have been giving us updates. Telling us how the farms are performing. Only to come out on September 29 to say that the farms pic.twitter.com/qKfs6SOm4L
— #ThriveAgricPayUp (@theprincelyx) October 2, 2020
He detailed his plight in a long thread titled ‘THRIVE AGRIC: ANOTHER PONZI SCHEME OR BAD BUSINESS?’
“Thrive Agric is owing me almost a million naira. They are owing other investors millions. Thrive Agric is telling me to wait till 2021 to get my investment that was due in Sept 2020.”
He added that at the beginning of the year, he planned to invest some of his savings and was referred to Thrive Agric by his peers, who advised him to take the 6 moths investment option with Agric Invest.
He said he invested N510,000 in March and N200,000 in April and expecting a combined N805,000 by October.
“I did not receive any information, I texted them on WhatsApp in the morning for clarification on payment, and didn’t get a reply until 4 pm.”
He said he was in touch with a Manager on Twitter who tried to calm the situation, and after a few days, “they sent a mail saying they will pay us in 12 months. If I wanted a 1-year investment, I know where to keep my money. But I needed this money back in 6 Months.”
He disclosed Thrive Agric told him they will pay old investors first, then use the balance left to reinvest and pay other investors.
“Basically, a pyramid payment format; they are telling some investors to wait till 2022. Thrive Agric is trying to use COVID-19 as an excuse; meanwhile, they have been owing since March, before the lockdown.This means that people who invested late last year are still being owed. If they are owing those people, what’s the assurance that they’ll pay us? NONE,” he said.
He also disclosed that on the online platforms, Thrive Agric had been giving them updates on the good performance of the farm, only to come out on September 29 to say that the farms weren’t performing anymore.
“Thrive Agric is also preventing investors from airing their anger online. Their Admins/staff/friends have locked their Twitter accounts, to avoid accountability. Why do we deserve this?!!!”
Thrive Agric’s response
The company said in a social media statement that the delay “is an unfortunate outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on physical access to farms and farming markets. Like many other businesses, we were not fully prepared for the impact, and despite the intent upon which this company has been run for the last 3 years, our subscribers now bear the brunt of these challenges with us.”
They said they want to pass 3 main messages to their investors.
“First, to once again express our deepest apologies to our subscribers, whose payouts are delayed. Secondly, to share our plans to resolve this issue. Thirdly, to reassure you that Thrive Agric remains a viable business that Nigeria needs. Last week, we communicated timelines for repayment to our subscribers of up to 24 months, depending on the specifics of their subscriptions. We expect to payout before the committed due date, but in the past, we have been aggressive in our expectations and not met them.”
https://twitter.com/Aurelovesstars/status/1311986824047460352
BottomLine:
The COVID-19 economic lockdown is a major blow to Nigeria’s economy, even the farming industry wasn’t spared. According to the recent GDP report, Agriculture grew by over just 1%, and Thrive Agric’s statements about losing the harvest due to economic hardship is a sign of the disruptions the lockdowns caused in the sector.
This could also discourage Nigerians from investing their savings with Agric Investment firms, and stick to Fintechs like RiseVest and BambooVest that invest Nigerian naira savings in US equity, Bonds, and Real estate markets.
#EndSARS: Akin Alabi petitions House of Reps to dissolve SARS
House of Reps member, Akin Alabi has filed a motion to dissolve SARS.
Honourable Akin Alabi has filed a motion with the House of Reps to dissolve the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
Alabi who represents Ona-Ara/Egbeda Federal Constituency of Oyo State disclosed his intentions to dissolve the Unit today and the issue is set to be discussed during the plenary session this week.
READ: Suspension of sporting activities has greatly impacted government revenue – Akin Alabi
Nigerians protested online over the actions of the unit, which includes assault, extortion and robbery. Nairametrics earlier reported that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to see reforms in the Nigerian Police Force.
“We reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this, he is very concerned about it. He wants to see reforms.”
“I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force,” Osinbajo said.
In today’s statement, Akin Alabi said the standards for police have fallen which has caused the citizens to lose trust in the Police due to the actions of SARS.
“Policing in Nigeria continues to fall short of modern practices.
“ Where citizens should be treated with utmost respect and decorum, therefore making it very difficult for an average citizen to truly trust that the Police are their friends,” he said.
On Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols.
Update: FG approves special salary scale for teachers
The President has also announced the increase of the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.
The Federal Government has announced the approval of a special salary scale for teachers across the country.
This approval is coming as part of the message and incentive by the Federal Government to mark this year’s World Teachers Day, today, October 5, 2020.
This disclosure was made by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in a speech at an event on Monday, October 5, 2020, to mark the World Teachers Day.
The President has also announced the increase of the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.
The Nigerian teachers over the years have been agitating for amongst several other things increase in their retirement age, increase in salary and better welfare packages.
In making the announcement at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, President Buhari explained that the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services.
The president said that the special salary scale is for basic and secondary school teachers as he also increased the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65, and the number of years of service 35 to 40.
According to him, these were parts of ongoing moves by the government to revitalize and reposition the teaching profession in the country, by introducing fundamental and far-reaching changes. This is as the president said a review of teachers’ development policies had revealed huge gaps in the quantity and quality of teachers at all levels of the nation’s education system.
Buhari said the implementation of the new policies was to attract best brains into the teaching profession and encourage teachers in delivering better services that would produce quality students who would, in turn, contribute to national development. In his words:
The president said, “Government notes the emergency situation in our educational system with particular reference to the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers to enhance the quality of teaching and learning at all levels of our educational system.’’
“To address these challenge yes and set our country on the path of industrialization where our educational system will produce the needed skills and manpower, I have approved to the following;
‘’The reintroduction of bursary award to education students in Universities and College of Education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation, payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now a government policy.’’
“The Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND) will now fund teaching practice in Universities and Colleges of Education, special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance.
“Special teacher pension scheme to enable the teaching profession to retain its experienced talent as well as extend teachers retirement age to 65 years and teachers service years to 40, create a career path policy for the teaching profession in Nigeria and, teachers’ conversion programme and ICT training to mitigate the current dearth of qualified teachers in the school system.”
Some of the other incentives approved by President Buhari, to motivate and restore the lost glory of Teachers include the building of low-cost houses for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship of teachers to at least one refresher training per annum, expansion of annual Presidential teachers and schools awards to cover more categories with outstanding winners to be considered for National Awards and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards.
Others were prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements including consideration for the first-line charge in annual budgets, timely promotion of teachers to eliminate stagnation, provision of loan facilities, free tuition and automatic admission for biological children of teachers in their respective schools to encourage and retain them in the system.