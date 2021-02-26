Business
What new EFCC boss, Bawa, intends to do differently
During his screening, Bawa promised the Senate that he will lead the agency by example.
When he was screened by the Senate shortly before his confirmation, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was optimistic that his tenure as the new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would leave no stone unturned to go after financial and economic criminals.
At the screening, he shared his ideas and plans with the lawmakers, who were convinced Bawa’s tenure would support the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and impact Nigeria’s economy.
Bawa told the Senate, “What I can do differently is leading by example. I have never been in office a minute after 8:00 am except something happens. I will try as much as possible to ensure that I am leading the path.”
Below are Bawa’s plans and strategies to drive EFCC for the next four years:
Media relations
“On the issue of media trial we have a responsibility as a commission to enlighten the public about our activities as a commission. Matters that are in court are already in the public domain. The press has the right to demand for those records and print them.
“So it is not within our control to determine which matter that is in court can be published or not.”
Asset Disposal
“On issues of asset disposal, God willing, will be carried out on case by case basis. As we are concluding a case in court and sequel to court’s judgement, we will go on discharging that asset and I think that will solve most of our problems.”
“If we have proper…, I can tell you that law enforcement will be different in this country. A single case may cost you maybe N20 million. What I believe is proper funding can change the face of law enforcement in this country.”
EFCC Partners
“To our strategic partners around the world, I intend to work with them closely by sharing information in order to attain our mutual and independent objective.
“We need to repatriate all our stolen asset for the benefit and betterment of all Nigerians.”
Youth and governance
“I am going to give the young people a very good representation in the governance of this country so that more young people will be given more responsibility in this country.
“It is a dream of every patriotic Nigerian to see Nigeria growing to a greater height and I hope and pray that if confirmed, I will live to contribute my quota in seeing that this country is taken to a greater height.”
"By the end of my tenure, I will leave the @officialEFCC a better place." – Abdulrasheed Bawa
Trials
“When it comes to the issues of trial in court, at the end of every investigation, files are sent to the Legal Department to see whether or not the investigation warrants going to court.
“As I said, we are not perfect. I do state here that we have 90 per cent success rate on matters that we have charged to court.”
Digital process
“Anytime @officialEFCC Chairman does mention about recoveries he made, he mentions about everything that covers both public and private sector. I hope God willing, we are going to digitalize the process on everything that we do going forward.”
“We have a full-fledged Directorate of Internal Affairs that police the officers of EFCC. And we will reposition it so that the Directorate will be proactive rather than reactive.”
Covid-19: NPHCDA to train over 12,000 health workers to administer vaccines
The NPHCDA has revealed plans to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has discsloed that it has built the capacity to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines that will arrive in Nigeria soon.
The NPHCDA disclosed this in a social media statement on Thursday, adding that after the 2- day training, participants are expected to have improved knowledge and skill on handling, storage, distribution, administration and waste management of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Also, improved knowledge and skill on micro-planning process, demand creation and mobilizing communities for COVID-19 vaccination,” it said.
“Finally, participants will be familiar with current practices in surveillance and management of AEFI for the COVID-19 vaccine and plans for monitoring, supervision and COVID-19 vaccine Post Introduction Evaluation,” it added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that Dr. Faisal Shuaib stated that the first batch of the 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines is set to arrive Nigeria.
- Faisal has also earlier stated that vaccine procurement by the Federal Government will also help boost Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system.
- The NPHCDA also revealed its plan to vaccinate 109 million Nigerians in 2 years.
Finance Minister says asset sales not primarily for budget financing
The Finance Minister has clarified that the reason for sales of government assets was more to revive them than it is for financing the budget.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the sale of national assets is not necessarily for budget financing, adding that some dead or non-performing assets will be sold to credible investors who can revive them.
The Minister disclosed this at the maiden edition of the State House briefing on Thursday at the State House, which was focused on the economy and economic recovery.
“The Nigerian Government recorded a 97% budget performance.
“Every year we have provisions for sale of FGN assets. 2021 is not different. There is a Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) workplan for this. Assets that are dead or non-performing will be sold to credible investors who can revive them. Asset sales are not primarily for budget financing,” Ahmed stated.
The Minister also said that Nigeria’s debt was still very much within sustainable limits and that the FG needed to “roll out infrastructure now, and grow the economy now, not later. Our focus is on growing our revenues.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported recently that the Finance Minister had announced that the Federal Government said the Finance Bill 2020 was designed to reduce import duties on some commodities, including vehicles, thereby checking inflation.
- Premium Times released an exclusive report stating that the FG proposed to sell or concession no fewer than 36 of its properties to raise funds, largely to finance the 2021 budget.
- The assets include the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), some unnamed refineries, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Water Board, Nigerian Film Corporation, and many others.
