What new EFCC boss, Bawa, intends to do differently

When he was screened by the Senate shortly before his confirmation, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was optimistic that his tenure as the new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would leave no stone unturned to go after financial and economic criminals.

At the screening, he shared his ideas and plans with the lawmakers, who were convinced Bawa’s tenure would support the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and impact Nigeria’s economy.

Bawa told the Senate, “What I can do differently is leading by example. I have never been in office a minute after 8:00 am except something happens. I will try as much as possible to ensure that I am leading the path.”

Below are Bawa’s plans and strategies to drive EFCC for the next four years:

Media relations

“On the issue of media trial we have a responsibility as a commission to enlighten the public about our activities as a commission. Matters that are in court are already in the public domain. The press has the right to demand for those records and print them.

“So it is not within our control to determine which matter that is in court can be published or not.”

Asset Disposal

“On issues of asset disposal, God willing, will be carried out on case by case basis. As we are concluding a case in court and sequel to court’s judgement, we will go on discharging that asset and I think that will solve most of our problems.”

“If we have proper…, I can tell you that law enforcement will be different in this country. A single case may cost you maybe N20 million. What I believe is proper funding can change the face of law enforcement in this country.”

EFCC Partners

“To our strategic partners around the world, I intend to work with them closely by sharing information in order to attain our mutual and independent objective.

“We need to repatriate all our stolen asset for the benefit and betterment of all Nigerians.”

Youth and governance

“I am going to give the young people a very good representation in the governance of this country so that more young people will be given more responsibility in this country.

“It is a dream of every patriotic Nigerian to see Nigeria growing to a greater height and I hope and pray that if confirmed, I will live to contribute my quota in seeing that this country is taken to a greater height.”

"By the end of my tenure, I will leave the @officialEFCC a better place." – Abdulrasheed Bawa — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 24, 2021

Trials

“When it comes to the issues of trial in court, at the end of every investigation, files are sent to the Legal Department to see whether or not the investigation warrants going to court.

“As I said, we are not perfect. I do state here that we have 90 per cent success rate on matters that we have charged to court.”

Digital process

“Anytime @officialEFCC Chairman does mention about recoveries he made, he mentions about everything that covers both public and private sector. I hope God willing, we are going to digitalize the process on everything that we do going forward.”

“We have a full-fledged Directorate of Internal Affairs that police the officers of EFCC. And we will reposition it so that the Directorate will be proactive rather than reactive.”