Nigeria needs to repatriate all stolen assets – EFCC boss nominee

Nigeria needs to repatriate all her stolen assets to boost the welfare of all in the country.

This was disclosed by Abdulrasheed Bawa, the nominee for Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while he was being screened by the Senate in Wednesday.

He stated, “We need to repatriate all our stolen asset for the benefit and betterment of all Nigerians. To our strategic partners around the world, I intend to work with them closely by sharing information in order to attain our mutual and independent objective.

“The @officialEFCC is apparently the only cosmopolitan Agency in Nigeria, looking at the composition of the board of the commission.”

“I am going to give the young people a very good representation in the governance of this country so that more young people will be given more responsibility in this country,” he added.