Senate confirms Bawa as new EFCC Chair

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination and appointment of Abdul Rasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The lawmakers took the decision after a two-hour session on Wednesday at plenary.

What Senators say about Bawa

“What you’ve shown is diligence, perseverance and hard work which are all the requirement to get to the top. We want to see a lot of youth like showing other youths in Nigeria that if you want to get to the top you don’t have to be destructive.” – Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“I am so impressed in this very awesome presentation by Mr. Bawa, the Chairman of the EFCC. There would be no need to ask him any questions. Clearly, he is a very brilliant young man.

“Within a couple he has been able to showcase himself. Ordinarily he should take a bow. This nomination is unique. It is a nomination that has generated hope for millions of our youths in this country.” – Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege