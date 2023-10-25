There are reports that the Department of State Service (DSS) has released embattled former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, from detention after over 134 days in its custody.

His release is coming barely one week after the Senate confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Although the circumstances surrounding his sudden release still appear quite unclear, Bawa was reported to have been freed late on Wednesday night, with videos circulating on social media showing wild jubilations as he reunited with family members after he regained his freedom.

President Bola Tinubu had on June 14 approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa from office as the EFCC Chairman to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him by some stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

He was subsequently arrested and detain by the DSS, while he was being probed for alleged financial impropriety during his active years in the anti-graft agency.

There were also reports that the embattled former EFCC Chairman refused to hire a lawyer to handle his case despite being detained for over 4 months by the secret police.

DSS confirms release

Meanwhile, the DSS had a few hours ago, through its Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the release of Bawa on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Afunanya in a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the DSS said,

‘’DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago (today 25th October, 2023).’’