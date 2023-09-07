The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Thursday night that its personnel quelled a riot/disruption situation at the popular Garki Market in Abuja which ensued between market workers, DSS personnel and some individuals.

The Police said that during the incident, several persons were arrested and normalcy and public safety were later restored.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, who stated that there was an altercation between the occupants and certain individuals, including a DSS official and a tailor named Muhammad Habibu.

Adeh said the Garki Divisional Police station mobilized its officers in response to a distress call that pointed out the invasion of the market by these individuals, who shot at a tailor called Mubarak.

The Police Spokesperson also noted that the incident led to some of the local youths reacting angrily and attempting to confront the DSS personnel.

“In response, the police intervened to rescue the individuals and protect public safety.

“During the incident, there was damage to a section of the Police outpost as some of the irate youths acted in a disorderly manner.

“It is important to note that some weapons used in the commotion have been recovered, and normalcy has now been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna Garba, has emphasized the commitment to maintaining peace and respecting the rights of all citizens within the FCT.

‘He encouraged market occupants to also refrain from engaging in mischief involving public property, especially that which belongs to the security agencies emplaced to safeguard their well-being.”