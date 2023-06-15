Key Highlights

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol as the Acting Chairman of the commission following the suspension of its Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, by the Federal Government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday, noting that, until his new role, Chukkol was the Director of Operations of the commission.

Uwajaren said Chukkol is an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Center of Security Studies, Germany, and also a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

EFCC’s statement on Chukkol

The statement partly reads, “ Following Wednesday, June 14, 2023, suspension of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the Federal Government, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as Acting Chairman of the commission.

“A pioneer staff of the Commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One, Mr. Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with a specialty in cybercrime and money laundering.

“His Command appointments in the Commission include spells as Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands between 2011 -2016, pioneer Commander of the Uyo Zonal Command in 2017, and Commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020.’’

Uwajaren in the statement noted that Chukkol has participated in several special operations with international law enforcement organizations and maintains close relationships with Law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police, etc.

He further added that the acting EFCC Boss has worked closely with other Governments to develop laws and infrastructure for carrying out law enforcement actions.