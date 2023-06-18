Key Highlights

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it had uncovered plans individuals and groups to embark on campaigns against the service and the Federal Government over the suspension and investigation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The secret police said that such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, where he noted that the service is aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

Afunanya in the statement noted that the DSS is also aware of plans to infiltrate the Service in order to use disloyal staff for “subversive aims” against its leadership.

The statement reads, ‘’The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele. Such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele. The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

‘’It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines, and videos being circulated on social media by uninformed parties, critics, and/or desperadoes. It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership. While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the Service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans. This is more so that the arrowheads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary.’’

Emefiele had access to family, medical officers

The DSS also clarified that the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had never been denied access to his lawyers, medical officers, as well as his relatives.

Its reaction is coming a day after a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama ordered the DSS to allow Emefiele access to his lawyers and family members.

It stated that Emefiele had access to family members, medical officials and appropriate persons right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

It stated, ‘’It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so. The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter. It conducts its affairs transparently, and professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, it assures of its professionalism in the current matter(s) under its purview. It will, however, not be distracted or intimidated.’’

