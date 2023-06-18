Freight forwarding agents have advised against the merger of NCS, NIMASA, and FIRS into NRS, warning of potential administrative catastrophe.

Freight forwarding agents have advised the Federal Government against the attempted merger of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service into the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS).

The clearing agents warned that this may lead to an administrative catastrophe for the government if not well-thought-out.

Corruption and Bottlenecks: Clearing Agents’ Warning

Speaking under the auspices of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), the clearing agents declared that the merger of the three government agencies may encourage corruption and create unnecessary bottlenecks in the system.

President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, emphasized that the merger could impede ease of doing business and have negative implications for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and the single window policy of the Nigeria Customs.

Expert Consultation and Consideration of Inputs

Ogunojemite advised the Federal Government to assemble a team of experts to thoroughly analyze the economic policies and their potential benefits for the country before implementation.

He urged the committee to seek stakeholders’ input and consider the 2019 International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on the economy and Nigerian ports reforms.

The Proposed Merger and Reform Agenda

President Bola Tinubu’s Policy Advisory Council proposed the merger of customs, NIMSAA, and FIRS into the Nigerian Revenue Service. According to the council, this merger would enable an efficient collection of all direct and indirect taxes, as well as levies on behalf of the Federal Government.

The policy is expected to be aided by the passage of an Emergency Economic Reform Bill, granting the president special powers to drive the economic reform agenda and support sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The Advisory Council also recommended declaring a state of emergency on revenue generation in the country.