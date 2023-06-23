Key Highlights

The DSS called for vigilance due to planned terrorist attacks on worship and recreational centres before and during Eid Kabir celebrations.

It stated that the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices from terrorists in joint operations by the service, personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police lent credence to the planned attack.

It also disclosed that in a joint operation with the Army and the police carried out in Nasarawa, and Kogi states between June 19 and 22, a gang leader, identified as Kabir Bala, was killed during a gun duel in Kogi, with some other criminals neutralized and apprehended.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over planned attacks on worship and recreational centres before and during Eid Kabir celebrations.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, where he called on operators of these centres and others, to be vigilant.

The secret police said the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices from terrorists in joint operations by the service, personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police lent credence to the planned attack.

What the DSS is saying

The DSS also advised operators and patrons of public places including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

The DSS statement reads, ‘’The DSS calls for vigilance before the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.

“This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places, including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

“Accordingly, the service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”

Joint military operations

Meanwhile, the DSS disclosed that in a joint operation with the Army and the police carried out in Nasarawa, and Kogi states between June 19 and 22, a gang leader, identified as Kabir Bala, was killed during a gun duel in Kogi, with some other criminals neutralized and apprehended.