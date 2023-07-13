The Department of State Services (DSS) has charged the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to court.

This is coming after a Federal High Court, Abuja, earlier today (Thursday, July 13, 2023) gave the secret police a one-week ultimatum to charge Emefiele to court or release him.

This was confirmed on Thursday, July 13, by the Spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, a few hours after the court, stating that Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the court order.

Afunanya stated that Emefiele who had earlier obtained a restraining order against the DSS, was arrested and currently being prosecuted for suspected fresh criminal infractions.

What the DSS is saying

The statement from Afunanya reads,

“ The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation.

“Though he (Emefiele) obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.”

The secret police assured the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling Emefiele’s case.

This is a developing story…