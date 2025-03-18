The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has accused the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) of labor injustice, poor welfare conditions, and victimisation of union leaders.

The union warned that failure to address these concerns would result in shutting down WAEC offices across Nigeria.

The National General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, made these allegations during a news conference at the union’s secretariat in Ikeja on Monday.

Adeyemi stated that WAEC had refused to honour a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 10 at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

He condemned WAEC’s continued victimisation of workers and suppression of trade unionism.

“We are here to address critical issues of labour injustice and blatant suppression of trade unionism by the management of WAEC,” Adeyemi said.

According to him, WAEC had issued an internal memo on January 16 halting the deduction of NASU check-off dues, a move the union views as a retaliatory act against its members for engaging in a lawful strike.

As tensions escalate, NASU has threatened to mobilise for a nationwide industrial action if its demands remain unmet.

“We will direct all members of NASU in WAEC Headquarters, Yaba, and all WAEC offices nationwide to commence a comprehensive and total strike with effect from March 24,” Adeyemi warned.

The union has formally notified the Federal Ministry of Labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other relevant labour authorities of its planned action.

Backstory

NASU members initiated a strike demanding the full implementation of a 30% salary increment, as previously agreed upon in December 2024. The union accused WAEC of unilaterally reducing the increment to 27.5% following the industrial action, which they perceived as a retaliatory measure against the lawful exercise of their rights.

Following the December strike, on January 16, 2025, WAEC management issued an internal memo halting the deduction of NASU members’ check-off dues. This action was viewed by NASU as a direct violation of labor laws and an attempt to suppress union activities. The union argued that this move contravened Section 5(3)(a) of the Labour Act, which mandates employers to deduct and remit union dues without requiring additional consent.

On March 10, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NASU and WAEC at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, aiming to resolve the ongoing disputes.

The MoU mandated the immediate resumption of check-off dues deductions and addressed other welfare-related issues. However, NASU alleges that WAEC violated this agreement by imposing additional requirements not stipulated in the MoU, such as seeking individual consent from employees for dues deductions.

MoU violation and legal implications

Adeyemi detailed that the March 10 agreement required WAEC to resume the deduction and remittance of NASU check-off dues immediately.

However, WAEC allegedly issued another internal memo on March 14, adding an additional requirement of individual consent, which was not part of the signed MoU.

“WAEC’s refusal to remit the check-off dues is a direct violation of Section 5(3)(a) of the Labour Act, which states that once a trade union is registered and recognised, employers must deduct and remit dues without requiring additional consent,” he explained.

According to Adeyemi, this action also contravenes Nigeria’s Trade Union Act and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98, which guarantee workers’ rights to freely associate and bargain collectively.

Claims of victimisation and threats of industrial action

The NASU leader accused WAEC of deliberately sidelining union officials and refusing to engage with them.

He also alleged that the examination body was planning to transfer NASU branch leaders as a retaliatory measure to weaken the union’s presence in the council.

“Therefore, we demand full implementation of the March 10 MoU, including automatic deduction and remittance of NASU dues,” Adeyemi said.

He further insisted that all forms of victimisation and unlawful transfer of NASU leaders must stop, warning that the union would take legal action if WAEC did not comply within seven days.

“If WAEC fails to comply within seven days, NASU will initiate legal proceedings against WAEC for violating the Labour Act and Trade Unions Act,” he warned.