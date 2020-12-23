BREAKING: ASUU agrees to end 9-month strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has announced it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.

This was disclosed by the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Academic Staff Union of Universities – and Nigeria [Federal Government] has finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of its 10 month old strike

1 pic.twitter.com/hwLidxZLY4 — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 23, 2020

” The agreement was reached on the early hours on Wednesday morning after eight-hour close-door meeting of negotiations between both parties.

” ASUU expresses joy on how the Federal Government handled the negotiation process and that they will be having their own executive meeting to conclude and gets back to the Government within 24hrs,” ASUU said on social media.

What you should know