Business
BREAKING: ASUU agrees to end 9-month strike
After months of negotiations, ASUU has finally agreed to end its long strike action and return to the classrooms.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has announced it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.
This was disclosed by the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Academic Staff Union of Universities – and Nigeria [Federal Government] has finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of its 10 month old strike
1 pic.twitter.com/hwLidxZLY4
— Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 23, 2020
” The agreement was reached on the early hours on Wednesday morning after eight-hour close-door meeting of negotiations between both parties.
” ASUU expresses joy on how the Federal Government handled the negotiation process and that they will be having their own executive meeting to conclude and gets back to the Government within 24hrs,” ASUU said on social media.
What you should know
- ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
- Since then, the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labour and Employment, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation have been meeting with ASUU and resolve the disagreement.
- ASUU, however, has its own developed and preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which the government said it is looking into.
- After months of negotiations, the Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
- The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
Business
Governor Oyetola assents Osun State 2021 Appropriation Bill
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has signed into law the State’s 2021 Appropriation Bill.
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has signed the 2021 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Providence” and worth N109billion into law on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure by the Governor through his verified Twitter handle and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that N59.2 billion (54%) of the appropriation bill is earmarked for capital expenditure, while N50.6 billion (46%) is budgeted for recurrent expenditure and creative income strategies.
Recall that Governor Oyetola had earlier presented the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on November 10, 2020 and 52 days later, the same bill has been assented by the Governor.
He expressed optimism over the performance of the budget, stressing that the 2021 budget would perform better than its 2020 counterpart, which recorded more than 90% despite the impact of COVID-19 and EndSARS protests.
What they are saying
A part of the verified Tweet reads:
- “This afternoon, I signed into Law the State of Osun 2021 ‘Budget of Providence.’ With 54% capital & 46% recurrent expenditure allocations & our creative income strategies, we’re on the path of delivering more on our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people of Osun. I urge all Govt. officials to prepare to work harder as we resolve to efficiently implement the 2021 Budget, which is intended to further deliver prosperity to our people, provide jobs & opportunities for our youths, deliver more infrastructure & put Osun on a sound footing.
- “I thank @SpeakerOwoeye & other Honourable members of the House for the diligent & speedy passage of the Budget. By this act, the Assembly has once again proved itself as a people-oriented and development-conscious House.’’
Why it matters
The executive assent is the last stage in law-making, thus making the recent action by the Governor of paramount importance. Furthermore, the recent allocation indicates that the state is on the path of delivering its Development Agenda in 2021 with 54 per cent for capital and 46 per cent for recurrent expenditure allocations respectively.
Business
Operators in Agric value chain must embrace insurance to reduce risk – Universal Insurance boss
Stakeholders in the agricultural value chain have been advised to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk and remain sustainable.
Universal Insurance Plc has tasked stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk, remain sustainable, and achieve long-term growth expectations.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Universal Insurance Plc, Benedict Ujoatuonu, on Tuesday when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) gave the company approval to underwrite agric insurance.
He said, “Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock and it has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops.”
According to him, the ‘no objection’ nod (approval) would enable the company to support farmers and service providers in the agricultural value chain for greater sustainability and economic growth.
Some of the products NAICOM approved are Fishery Agricultural Insurance Plan and Poultry Agricultural insurance plan.
“The agribusiness sector in Nigeria needs insurance to remain sustainable and achieve long term growth expectation. The policy covers death of the poultry animals resulting from accident or disease while the Fishery policy covers loss of fish caused by death and cost of reconstruction of fish pond in the event of collapse,” he added.
What it means
The company has joined leagues of insurance firms that have extended their investment tentacles to the agricultural sector—a move that industry watchers believe would aid insurance penetration and boost investors’ confidence in the sector.
Business
FG to totally shutdown Third Mainland bridge for 3 days, close Lagos-Ibadan expressway for 2 days
A 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge has been announced by the FG for contractors to cast concrete on the expansion joints.
The Federal Government has announced a 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, during a media chat.
He pointed out that construction works is now at the stage of casting concrete on additional 3 expansion joints.
What the Federal Controller of Works is saying
Popoola said,
- “There is going to be total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane. The effective date of the closure will be from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.’’
- “By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12:00 midnight, we are going to close it, so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and on 27th we cast again. And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight, that is 72-hour closure.
- “This is to prevent vibration of the bridge. If we allow vehicles to be moving on one lane, there is going to be vibrations and the concrete will not set properly.”
While pointing out that traffic management agencies had been deployed to effectively divert and manage traffic to avert gridlock, the federal controller of works revealed that all the alternative routes are in good condition.
Going further, Popoola announced a 48-hour partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from December 28 to December 29 to complete some work on a fly over bridge on the project. He said,
- “The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM. That area will be cordoned off, there will be closure within that section from 12:00pm on 28th of December and it will be opened to traffic by 5:00am the following day. 200 meters to get to that particular location we have diversion and another diversion 200 meters away from that place.
- “One lane will be opened to traffic, it is only one lane we are closing to traffic at a time. The first lane that we are going to close is outward Lagos, that is the Ibadan bound carriageway, we will close it on the 28th. And then the second day which is 29th, we are moving to the other lane which is inward Lagos, the same 12:00pm to 5:00am. We regret all the inconvenience and hardship this might have created.’’
He said that all the construction zones has been cleared and the highway is opened to traffic which was responsible for seamless movement on the road.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had announced the partial shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months, with effect from July 24, 2020, for maintenance work.
- The repair works had to be extended by a further one month due to disruptions caused by the recent #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February 2021.
- On the other hand, the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was flagged off in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan and was awarded to two firms.
- Julius Berger is constructing section one which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, while RCC is working from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, according to NAN.