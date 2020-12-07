Business
ASUU insists it won’t call off strike until withheld salaries are paid by FG
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the Federal Government fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, during a telephone interview on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Lagos, where he said the government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.
Ogunyemi explained that the university lecturers were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing the withheld salaries of members of the union.
The ASUU President said, “We are still consulting and we have not finished consultation. By the end of this week, we shall make our report public. There are promises government made with dates, government promised to release the salaries of our members, the withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”
While stating that the union would take a final decision once the timeline expired this week without the salaries being paid, Ogunyemi also pointed out that he could not determine when ASUU would suspend the strike.
He said, “I can’t vouch for anything about resumption, but my members will determine that. The only thing I know is that payment of withheld salaries can smoothen the process and that is what we have told the government. It will aid the final decision.
“The government gave a timeline and we are monitoring, once the timeline expires this week, our members will take a final decision. If they pay the withheld salaries, it will make the process easier to handle.”
What you should know about ASUU strike
- It can be recalled that there were media reports on November 27 that ASUU had agreed to call off its 8-month old strike action, following the Federal Government’s promise to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion.
- However, a day later, the ASUU President denied that the union had agreed to call off the strike. He said it was only agreed that the union would convey the government’s message to their various organs and then report back to the government. It also said that the payment of outstanding salaries must not be done through the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).
The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line commences commercial operations today
Commercial operations have started on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that commercial operations commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
This disclosure was made public by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in a statement via his official Twitter account.
Commercial operations started on the new #LagosIbadanRail line this morning, Monday Dec 7, 2020. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 7, 2020
Mr. Ogunlesi explained in the statement that the rail line will embark on only one return trip daily, as the departure for Ibadan from Lagos will be at 8 am, while that for Lagos from Ibadan will be at 4 pm.
He added that the rail line would not operate at capacity during the first phase of commercial operations which starts today.
Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in the statement said, “Commercial operations started on the new LagosIbadanRail line this morning. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
“Speed and capacity will increase with time. Keep in mind there’s still some construction work ongoing. It likely won’t hit maximum speeds until the line fencing is completed. Sadly because of some Lagosians’ love for rail-line merchandising.”
What you should know
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, last week, while speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the newly constructed Lagos-Ibadan rail line by January 2021.
- However, Mr. Amaechi said the $1.6 billion rail project has been delivered and its usage would commence before the official commissioning in January next year.
- He explained that the fare which is at par with that of the Kaduna route is a transfer cost for the delivery cost of the project, which is fair.
GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
$50m has been received for the support of various start-ups in Nigeria through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
The start-up investment funds in Nigeria have been boosted with the sum of $50m for the support of various start-ups in the country through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as he unveiled Nigeria’s Pavilion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one indeed but implored all to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs always come after several years.
He gave insight into the success story of Amazon that has grown to become a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures.
According to him, “The startups need to be mentored. Any start-up without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprise taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally.”
What you should know GITEX
- GITEX is the biggest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference in the Middle East and East Africa. It takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
- About 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in the Dubai exhibition.
- The 2020 GITEX started on December 6 and is expected to end on December 10.
WorldRemit unveils USD payout option in Nigeria
WorldRemit has unveiled USD payout option in Nigeria in a bid to ensure flows of remittances in the country.
WorldRemit, a digital cross-border payments business, has announced that its customers in Nigeria can now receive remittances in foreign currency (USD) through its cash pick up provider.
WorldRemit enables Nigerians in over 50 countries around the world to support their family and friends in Nigeria.
The efforts from the CBN and WorldRemit, show a collaborative approach to supporting remittance flows to Nigeria
In a bid to ensure increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market, CBN decided to allow international money transfers to be paid in foreign currency.
The bank explained that the new regulation is part of its efforts to liberalize, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of diaspora remittances to Nigeria.
Following the announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), WorldRemit moved to quickly adapt the new requirements, so that it is the first digital service to offer its customers worldwide the option of USD cash pickup in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Commenting on the developement, Mr Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, at WorldRemit submitted that: “We are very happy to announce that customers can continue to send money to Nigeria seamlessly using WorldRemit. We have added a new option to send USD for cash pick up to approximately 3,500 cash payment points around the country. This will make international payments more convenient for Nigerians during this holiday season, when we typically see an increase in transfers.”
Mr Okejimi further emphasized that WorldRemit customers can continue to send money transfers quickly and securely to Nigeria via multiple payout methods such as bank accounts, cash pick up and airtime top-up.
Considering that there are more than 15 million Nigerians living abroad, flow of remittances is very crucial as remittances bring much-needed cash directly to millions of families and are also one of the continent’s main sources of foreign currency.
The Economist noted that in 2018 officially recorded remittances were worth $46bn in sub-Saharan Africa, far more than foreign direct investment of $32bn that year.
Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) also confirmed the growing importance of remittances to the growth and development of Nigerian economy based on 2019 figures released by the World Bank.
PMB noted that “$25billion annual remittance by Nigerians in the diaspora was more than 80 per cent of the country’s annual budget and formed about six per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”
Thus, the efforts from the CBN and WorldRemit, show a collaborative approach to supporting remittance flow to Nigeria.
What you should know
- Nairametrics recently reported that WorldRemit has partnered with The Nest to empower entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. According to the statement, the partnership is to build scalable business models across Africa via the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program.
- In its quest to go beyond digitalizing payment methods across the globe, strengthen its renewed commitment to creating opportunities, and facilitate development in Africa, WorldRemit, will now equip African entrepreneurs with effective skill sets and tools to build, innovate, and scale their businesses.
- Country Manager (Nigeria and Ghana), WorldRemit, Gbenga Okejimi, explained that the partnership came right in time for impact, as many small businesses had taken a hit in the course of the tumultuous year.
Anonymous
December 7, 2020 at 9:17 am
I’m compelled to believe that the present President of the ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, is the best President the union has ever had from its inception. The Federal Government as usual wants to play on the intelligence of the union but has met a brick wall as the leadership of the union is very smart, intelligent and experienced. It’s good for the union not to resume work until the deceitful and insensitive Federal Government fulfils its part of the agreement reached with the said union. The Federal Government of Nigeria is very notorious for not keeping to its agreements with its citizens and employees. Fraudulent Nigerian politicians, people without integrity.